Babyface, Chance The Rapper Reportedly Have A New Song In The Works

By Tony M. Centeno
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Babyface is a busy man these days. He's already dropped a couple of big collaborations this year and he's aiming to finish another one with Chance The Rapper.

According to a report TMZ published on Monday, June 27, the famed R&B singer-songwriter and the Chicago rapper have been in the studio working on a new song. The outlet reports that Babyface wants to put the song on his upcoming album, which will drop via Capitol Records following the singer's new deal with the label. The Grammy award-winning artists first sparked speculation of a collaboration while they were spotted on the red carpet of the 2022 BET Awards .

Both artists were at BET's 22nd annual award show to perform new music . Babyface was in the building to perform his new single "Keeps On Fallin'" alongside Ella Mai and Roddy Ricch . Meanwhile, Chance delivered a live rendition of his new song "The Highs & The Lows" with Joey Bada$$ for the first time.

If all goes according to plan, then Chance would be the latest young artist to join Babyface's growing roster of collaborations for his upcoming album. TMZ notes that the singer's project is expected to have a major Hip-Hop presence and he's apparently a fan of Chance's music. Prior to connecting with Chano and Ella Mai in the studio, Babyface teamed up with Charlie Wilson, Johnny Gill and K-Ci Hailey for their song "No Stoppin Us." At the moment, there's no indication that collaboration will appear on his new album.

Babyface has yet to confirm when his 10th studio album will arrive. for now, catch his performance with Ella Mai at the 2022 BET Awards below.

