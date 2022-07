Citizens Bank & Trust is the latest financial institute to open in Plant City on June 21. The temporary office is based at 1802A James L. Redman Pkwy as there are plans to build the official office from the ground up on the same corridor. It also is now the newest branch in Florida joining others located in Auburndale, Bartow, Lake Wales, Lakeland, Dundee, Frostproof, Ft. Meade, Winter Haven, and Haines City. Last year, Valrico and Dade City had new branches built.

