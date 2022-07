Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. Santa Cruz Valley Hospital in Green Valley, Ariz., closed June 30. The closure resulted in 315 workers losing their jobs. CEO Steve Harris said the decision to close Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital was made after it was unable to secure emergency department staffing for the Fourth of July weekend. The hospital issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice June 20, which gave the hospital's 315 workers notice of the mass layoff.

GREEN VALLEY, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO