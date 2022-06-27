North Vermilion Dreams attend UDA Camp

The Carson Scholar Fund recognizes students who excel both academically and in humanitarian accomplishments. 547 new students from across the country were named as 2022 Carson Scholars this year. In May, these remarkable scholars and their families were recognized at exclusive film premieres across the country. “Carson Scholars: Heroes Among Us,” featured live shots of scholars demonstrating how they are using their gifts and talents to make the world a better place. Touchet attended the premiere and award night in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he was presented his medal and certificate from Dr. & Mrs. Carson. The Carson Scholars Fund, Inc. was founded in 1994 and has awarded more than 10,000 scholarships since it’s inception.

ERATH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO