Vermilion Parish, LA

North Vermilion Dreams attend UDA Camp

Abbeville Meridional
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNV Dreams attended UDA Convention Camp this past weekend in Baton Rouge. They were one of several national ranking dance teams to attend the camp and represented Vermilion Parish well! The team competed...

www.abbevillenow.com

99.9 KTDY

Tropical Smoothie Café Announces Newest Location in Lafayette

Tropical Smoothie Café has announced a new location in Lafayette. The newest location will be located at 6718 Johnston Street and will be the first freestanding location in the area. Tropical Smoothie Café is best known for there delicious smoothies but also offers flatbreads, salads, wraps, and now its...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Erath High School student, Nathan Touchet recognized as Carson Scholar

The Carson Scholar Fund recognizes students who excel both academically and in humanitarian accomplishments. 547 new students from across the country were named as 2022 Carson Scholars this year. In May, these remarkable scholars and their families were recognized at exclusive film premieres across the country. “Carson Scholars: Heroes Among Us,” featured live shots of scholars demonstrating how they are using their gifts and talents to make the world a better place. Touchet attended the premiere and award night in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he was presented his medal and certificate from Dr. & Mrs. Carson. The Carson Scholars Fund, Inc. was founded in 1994 and has awarded more than 10,000 scholarships since it’s inception.
ERATH, LA
brproud.com

14-year-old in Louisiana shot for second time in two months

UPDATE, 6/29: Eunice Police confirm that the victim in Tuesday night’s shooting at Jelks and Ulysses streets is a 14-year-old boy who was also previously injured in a shooting in May. The teen, whose name is not being released due to his age, was shot in the hip and...
EUNICE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

He was neither fool nor fraud

Questions turned into consternation when a mysterious stranger tried to buy every square inch of public land in Cameron Parish in 1883. The news of the offer first appeared in the Lake Charles Commercial in May, in a report that “a gentleman from Cameron Parish … went to Baton Rouge [to buy] some State lands, and was informed … that an application had already been made [for] all of the State lands in that parish.”
CAMERON PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Church’s gym, rectory to be demolished

The gym at Sacred Heart Catholic Church has been labeled beyond “reasonable repair” and will be demolished. The Rev. Ruben Buller, vicar general and moderator of the Curia for the Diocese of Lake Charles, said Sacred Heart sustained significant damage during Hurricanes Laura and Delta and remediation work began quickly in an effort to minimize further damage.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Remembering Hurricane Audrey: Survivor speaks 65 years later

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sixty-five years ago today, Cameron Parish residents woke up to pure horror. A slow-moving, weak hurricane had suddenly exploded to a fast-moving major hurricane. Hurricane Audrey trapped many residents who had gone to bed the night before believing they had time to escape in the...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

3 From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Smash and Grab Burglaries in Lake Charles and Other Areas

3 From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Smash and Grab Burglaries in Lake Charles. Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on June 27, 2022, that on April 2, 2021, CPSO detectives were notified of a burglary at a convenience store on Lake Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Detectives observed a gray Nissan Sentra enter the parking lot with no license plate after reviewing surveillance video from the business. The unknown male left the parking lot and later returned, throwing a stone through the window to gain entry into the business. The subject then proceeded to stuff about $4,000 worth of cigarettes into a trash can. Detectives discovered that the vehicle was registered to Nathan Johnson, 29, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after using additional resources.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
louisiana.edu

UL Lafayette announces leadership changes in its College of Education

Dr. Nathan Roberts is ending his service as dean of the College of Education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Dr. Paula Montgomery will become the college’s interim dean until Roberts’ successor is named. She will return to UL Lafayette in her new role beginning July 1. Montgomery, the college’s former associate dean and a professor, retired from those positions in 2020.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kdcg.com

St. Landry BBQ Fest This Weekend

The 4th of July is almost here. Opelousas is celebrating with the St. Landry Barbecue Fest this Friday through Sunday (July 1 – 3). There will be live music, a rock wall, carnival rides, vendors, and lots of barbecue. The music will be provided by Hunter Courville & Cajun Fever, the Hotline Band, Wayne Singleton, and Leroy Thomas.
OPELOUSAS, LA

Community Policy