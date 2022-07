The final installation of art to complete the AIDS Memorial Pathway between Cal Anderson Park and Capitol Hill Station will be marked with a ceremony Thursday night. Organizers are inviting the community to gather with artist Horatio Hung-Yan Law as the fences come down and the Ribbon of Light sculpture is fully unveiled with remarks from the artist, Gay City, and the Office of Arts and Culture. The event will take place Thursday from 8 to 9 PM on the north end of Cal Anderson.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO