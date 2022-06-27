13 B1G stars named to pre-season Walter Camp All-American teams
By Paul Harvey
With the 2022 college football season right around the corner, a number of publications are in the process of compiling pre-season award lists. On Monday, the Walter Camp Football Foundation unveiled its selections for the first- and second-team votes for All-American. 50 players are represented across 32 schools and 8...
Raylen Wilson, one of the top linebackers in the 2023 cycle, decommitted from Michigan Tuesday. “I want to thank Coach Harbaugh and the whole Michigan staff for welcoming me with open arms, but at this time I would like to step back from my commitment and explore my options a little more,” Wilson said via Twitter.
Wisconsin is still adding to the 2023 recruiting class, and the Badgers landed an offensive line prospect over some divisional offers Wednesday afternoon. The player is Christopher Terek, a 6-foot-6 and 295 lb. offensive lineman out of Glen Ellyn, Illinois. According to Terek’s 247 Sports page, he was also considering Illinois and Iowa in his recruitment. Terek’s overall offer sheet included interest from Michigan, Minnesota and a number of other Power 5 programs.
Welp, it happened. A report from Jon Wilner of L.A. Daily News was released on Thursday, and is stating that USC and UCLA are looking at leaving the Pac-12 for the B1G in 2024. This would make the B1G a 16-team conference if it happens, and have the west coast...
Michigan State’s pursuit of another elite prospect is winding down, and the Spartans are still in the mix for a strong defensive back in the class of 2023. On Tuesday, 4-star cornerback Caleb Presley dropped his top 6 schools still in the mix. Mel Tucker’s Spartans made the cut alongside Alabama, Oregon, UCLA, Washington and Texas A&M.
Iowa picked up a commitment from a 5-star OT out of the 2023 class on Thursday. Kadyn Proctor from Southeast Polk High School in Des Moines, Iowa decided to stay in-state. Proctor is listed as a 5-star OT per the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Hawkeyes over Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon, and Michigan. Proctor is the No. 2 OT, and the No. 1 recruit from Iowa in the 2023 class. This commitment is Iowa’s 1st 5-star commit. The Hawkeyes now have the No. 15 overall and No. 4 class in the B1G.
For the last decade, USC has been in the college football version of a cheesy 80’s movie starring one or both Coreys. You know the plot: There’s a girl with hidden beauty who’s so sweet but doesn’t know her true worth. So she stays with the narcissistic boyfriend, who is rude to her, flirts with other girls, and the entitlement of an OU fan. Of course, her nerdy guy friend – Haim? Feldman? No, Anthony Michael Hall – keeps trying to tell her she’s too good for that guy, but she just doesn’t see it. Until one day when fate intervenes, and she gets a makeover, a sudden boost of confidence, is suddenly the most attractive girl in the high school, and she finally understands that she really does have value. So she kicks her old boyfriend to the curb. He’s stunned and disgraced. Hall has tears in his eyes. The audience cheers. Cut to closing credits and a Cyndi Lauper song.
Urban Meyer was seen on B1G Network discussing the recent expansion talks concerning USC and ULCA joining the B1G in 2024. He shared what he thinks of the move per Stephen Douglas of The Big Lead. Meyer was joined by B1G Network’s David Revsine and started by saying that a...
Now that the deed is done — no matter how dumb — how is it going to work?. That’s the question facing Big Ten football with the addition of UCLA and USC bringing the league to 16 teams. A 16-team superconference has been attempted just once before,...
A third Notre Dame pitcher has entered the NCAA transfer portal this week. If this one decides to leave, it’ll be arguably the biggest loss of any of them. Senior Alex Rao popped up in the portal Friday. Rao was one of Notre Dame’s most heavily used pitchers in...
Less than two hours after B1G chancellors and presidents convened to vote on USC and UCLA’s formal request to join the B1G Thursday, the conference welcomed its 15th and 16th members, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. This move has reportedly been in the works for months, but is now...
You’ve probably heard the news by now. Perhaps a domino effect from Texas and Oklahoma’s surprise move to the SEC just under a year ago, USC and UCLA officially moved to join the B1G on Thursday. But according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenburg, the B1G might not be done...
King Mack’s commitment was between Michigan State and Penn State. It looks like the 4-star safety is heading to Happy Valley. Mack is listed as a 4-star safety per the 247Sports Composite. He attends St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The recruiting website has him ranked as the No. 23 safety and No. 57 recruit from Florida. He recently took a visit to Penn State on Jun. 17. Mack also had 30 total offers to his name. This commitment bumps Penn State’s 2023 class to the No. 5 spot overall, and to 2nd in the B1G.
Indiana has been a bit slow in compiling the 2023 recruiting class, but the Hoosiers picked up their second commitment of the week as June begins winding down. On Wednesday, defensive back Travon West out of Piedmont, South Carolina announced his commitment to Tom Allen and Indiana. West’s offer sheet included Virginia Tech, East Carolina, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others.
USC and UCLA have officially been accepted into the B1G. Just another Thursday in June, right? The Bruins and Trojans don’t mind the geographical divide, and instead excited about the opportunities to come as the newest (and perhaps, first of more) members of the B1G. “We recognize these are...
Former Purdue guard Tyler Witt has signed with a CFL team. He’ll be playing for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2022 on their practice roster per a press release from the team. Witt was at Purdue for 1 season as a graduate student after transferring from Western Kentucky in December of 2020. During his time with the Hilltoppers, he made the PFF College C-USA 2nd team in 2019, and Conference C-USA All-Freshman team in 2017. Witt was a member of the class of 2016 and was ranked as a 3-star OT per the 247Sports Composite.
Kenneth Walker III spent just one season in East Lansing, but he turned in an incredible performance for the ages. During his one year with the Spartans, Walker rushed for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns while finishing 6th in the voting for the Heisman Trophy. He was a consensus All-American for 2021 and captured the Doak Walker and Walter Camp Player of the Year Awards.
A report came out that 2 Pac-12 teams are looking into joining the B1G as early as 2024 on Thursday. They are both longtime members of the conference, but are reportedly looking elsewhere in the near future. USC and UCLA are reportedly planning on leaving the Pac-12 to join the...
The B1G could soon add its 15th and 16th members. USC and UCLA have officially applied to join the B1G, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy. And according to The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach, that vote could be happening sooner rather than later. The Chancellors and Presidents of the B1G are reportedly convening at 6 p.m. ET to officially vote on admittance.
Greg Gard will be receiving a pay raise starting at the beginning of the 2022-2023 season. Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh discussed the commitment and emphasized how much Gard means to the program per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Gard’s new contract has a $100K annual raise through the...
There’s something to be said for deliberation. Too often, people confuse decisiveness for leadership. We aren’t so different from cats impressed by laser pointers in that regard. Decisions celebrated as BOLD aren’t necessarily good. Maybe the reason nobody thought of that idea in the first place is because...
