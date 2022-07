CLEVELAND -- It happened again. Normally, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is quick to find a sense of reassurance and optimism following even the toughest of losses. Thursday was not one of those days. Not when the Twins had been walked off by the Guardians for a second straight game, having blown three leads in the eighth inning or later in the five-game series and having blown five such leads in their past eight games against this divisional rival -- all in the span of a little over a week.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO