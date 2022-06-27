ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jarren Duran placed on restricted list for Toronto series

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDurran will be out until at least Friday with the Red Sox...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Gary Payton II finalizing three-year deal with Portland

Gary Payton II and the Portland Trail Blazers are finalizing a three-year deal worth $28 million according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. (Shams Charania on Twitter) Payton will make the most of his hand in the Warriors’ run to the NBA Title and leave for greener pastures. Payton returned from a fractured elbow suffered early in the playoffs to play a pivotal part defensively in The Finals against Boston. Payton averaged 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds during the regular season before his Finals performance highlighted by 15 points, four rebounds and three steals in Game 5.
PORTLAND, OR
fantasypros.com

Jakob Junis throws bullpen session Tuesday

Junis was placed on the 15-day IL on June 11th with a left hamstring strain. Prior to the IL stint, Junis was having a great first season in San Francisco. In nine games, he has a 4-1 record, 2.63 ERA, .205 batting average against, and a 7.50 K/9 ratio. There is no official word on what his role will be when he returns, but it is likely the Giants slide him back into the rotation.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Thaddeus Young has agreed to a two-year, $16M deal with the Toronto Raptors

After spending half of the season in 2021-2022 with the Raptors, the team has decided to re-sign Young to a two-year deal. During his time with the team, he averaged 6.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 26 games. He doesn't offer much fantasy value in either category or points leagues and is safely droppable in dynasty.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franchy Cordero
fantasypros.com

Jonathan Villar granted release from the Cubs

Villar was designated for assignment on June 24th after a poor first few months in Chicago. In 46 games, he slashed .222/.271/.327 with two home runs, 15 RBIs, and six steals. He may end up getting signed to another team due to his positional versatility, but depending on his role he may have very limited fantasy appeal.
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Mo Bamba and the Magic agree on a two-year, $21 million deal

Despite reports the team was focused on letting Bamba walk in free agency, the pair found a way to keep him in Orlando. During his rebound 2022 campaign, Bamba flashed a first half of the season breakout as a top-30 player in 9-cat leagues, but quickly faded down the stretch. He finished the season strong averaging 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. He likely will shift to a bench role behind Wendell Carter Jr. and new big man Paolo Banchero.
ORLANDO, FL
fantasypros.com

Lonnie Walker IV agrees to deal with the Lakers

The Spurs rescinded their qualifying offer for Walker which made him an unrestricted free agent. Over his first four seasons in the NBA, we have seen Walker slowly improve each year coming off a season where he posted a career-high 12.1 points per game. There isn't too much room for fantasy upside on this Lakers roster outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but Walker should hold a pretty valuable role as a scorer on this Lakers offense in what they hope to be a bounce back season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#The Red Sox
fantasypros.com

Andre Drummond finalizing deal with Bulls

Free-agent center Andre Drummond has agreed to a two-year, $6.6 million deal with the Chicago Bulls with the second year being a player option, per NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. (Adrian Wojnarowski via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Drummond landing in Chicago could give the team a nice boost off the...
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Juan Toscano-Anderson reaches agreement with Lakers

Free agent, Juan Toscano-Anderson has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent Erika Ruiz of Klutch Sports told Yahoo Sports, via Chris Haynes, Senior NBA Insider for Yahoo Sports. (Chris Haynes via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Toscano-Anderson was most recently a member of the Golden State Warriors Championship...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Marcus Stroman scheduled to throw a bullpen Friday

Stroman pitched in nine games prior to landing on the IL. The veteran starter has a 5.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and a 8.56 K/9 ratio this season. He should be on the waiver wire right now based on his production this season.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Joe Musgrove strikes out 10 in loss to Dodgers

Joe Musgrove bounced back with a strong effort on Thursday. His offense simply could not get anything going as the Padres fell to the Dodgers 3-1 Thursday. Musgrove tossed seven strong innings, allowing just five hits and a walk. However, Justin Turner got to him and made the difference. The Dodgers third baseman took him deep for a solo shot in the 2nd inning. Then with the game tied 1-1 in the 7th, he struck again for the game-winning two-run home run. Musgrove will take his 8-2 record into a home start against the Giants next week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Jason Heyward (knee) placed on 10-day IL

Heyward had been bugged by knee pain for a few days, though the IL placement is probably more a matter of convenience to open up a roster spot. On the season, the veteran is slashing just .204./278/.277, so he's not worth fantasy consideration even in the deepest of NL-only leagues. If you're rostering him, rethink your strategy.
BASEBALL
fantasypros.com

Max Scherzer throws 80 pitches in Wednesday rehab start

Max Scherzer stretched out to 80 pitches in his Wednesday rehab start. He pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs, one walk, with eight strikeouts. (Anthony DiComo on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Scherzer is clearly closer to a return to the Mets after being stretched out to 80...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Danilo Gallinari expected to be waived by Spurs

Danilo Gallinari is expected to be waived by the San Antonio Spurs after the trade with Atlanta is official according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Gallinari will be waived and hit the free agent market. He will be free to sign with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fantasypros.com

P.J. Tucker agrees to a 3-year, $33.2 million deal with the 76ers

According to Brett Siegel, The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a 3-year, $33.2 million deal with P.J. Tucker. (Brett Siegel) One of the hottest names in free agency, Tucker inked a three-year deal with the 76ers who remained the hottest name in the race for him all offseason. Concerns about Embiid's ability to stay on the floor and James Harden's regression from his 2021 self have drawn the 76ers to Tucker, who flashed brilliance from behind the arc in 2022. During his time with the Heat last season, the veteran 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 71 games. He will likely slot into the starting lineup at the PF position alongside Embiid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Kemba Walker agrees to buyout with Pistons

Following being traded to Detroit, Walker won't see the court for them, which was expected. He is getting bought out, and assuming he clears waivers, he will become a free agent eligible to sign with a new team. While he isn't the game-changer he once was, he can still be a part of a team's rotation, which makes his situation worth monitoring for fantasy managers.
DETROIT, MI
fantasypros.com

Miles Bridges extended qualifying offer by Charlotte

Bridges was one of the most improved players in the league last season, and the Hornets are trying to ensure he stays for the foreseeable future. While the qualifying offer doesn't guarantee he'll be back next season, it does make it look more likely paired with the fact that they have bird rights for him too. No matter where he ends up, he will be a valuable player both in fantasy and in real life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (6/29) PREMIUM

The midweek main slate is medium-sized. Tonight’s main slate includes just seven games, starting at 7:05 pm ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. An ace is the headliner across game types. However, a blossoming righty is an attractive GPP pivot. Then, a pair of hurlers opposing each other are the top SP2 picks in DK contests.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Kevin Knox inks new deal with the Pistons

Free-agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, via lead NBA Insider for The Athletic, Shams Charania. (Shams Charania via Twitter) Knox became a free agent this week after the Atlanta Hawks chose not to extend a qualifying offer to the forward before the league deadline. He now joins the Pistons on a 2-year deal where he’ll provide additional depth in the frontcourt. Knox played in 30 games last season where he averaged 3.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 7.4 minutes per game for the Knicks and Hawks.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy