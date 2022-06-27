Jarren Duran placed on restricted list for Toronto series

According to Brett Siegel, The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a 3-year, $33.2 million deal with P.J. Tucker. (Brett Siegel) One of the hottest names in free agency, Tucker inked a three-year deal with the 76ers who remained the hottest name in the race for him all offseason. Concerns about Embiid's ability to stay on the floor and James Harden's regression from his 2021 self have drawn the 76ers to Tucker, who flashed brilliance from behind the arc in 2022. During his time with the Heat last season, the veteran 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 71 games. He will likely slot into the starting lineup at the PF position alongside Embiid.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO