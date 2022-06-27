Summer Reading Programs for Adults at New Milford Public Library

Norwalk, CT – The Seaport Association was awarded a grant from CT Humanities for participating in Connecticut Summer at the Museum 2022 initiative. This program invites Connecticut children ages 18 and under plus one accompanying Connecticut resident adult to visit participating museums free of charge from July 1 through September 5, 2022. Funding for the initiative is provided by the CT General Assembly, with the support of Connecticut Humanities, the Department of Economic and Community Development, and the Office of the Arts, which also receives support from the federal ARPA.
