ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, CT

Summer Reading Programs for Adults at New Milford Public Library

hamlethub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Reading isn't just for kids anymore! "Read Beyond the Beaten Path", is our Summer Reading theme- read things you don't normally read, read something about the outdoors, just read anything!....

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Alex Fischetti

Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life. (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” puts a spotlight...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

The Ridgefield Playhouse ushers in a new era of live entertainment - the community celebrates!

Tonight was historical for The Ridgefield Playhouse. Community members, donors, local government officials, and members of the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce gathered outside of the Playhouse to celebrate the nonprofit's first major renovation since opening its doors in 2000. Allison Stockel, Executive Director, welcomed attendees with tears in her eyes....
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Putnam Arts Council's Call to Artists for July Exhibition

A themed show, open to all interested artists 18 and over. You do not need to be a Putnam County resident, nor do you need to be a member of the Putnam Arts Council. Putnam Arts Council invites you to enter an original work of art following the guidelines. below....
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Milford, CT
New Milford, CT
Entertainment
City
Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Government
New Milford, CT
Government
Register Citizen

Middletown riverfront vision to be unveiled day of fireworks

MIDDLETOWN — The public will have a chance to hear a report from the Return to the Riverbend Steering Committee Saturday. The long-awaited master plan for redevelopment of the city’s portion of the Connecticut Riverfront will be unveiled during a 10 a.m. presentation at City Hall Council Chambers, 245 deKoven Drive.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Where to watch fireworks and celebrate 4th of July in the Danbury area

The Danbury-area will celebrate Independence Day this weekend with a parade, road race and, of course, fireworks. There’s only one opportunity to catch fireworks in the area this weekend, however. New Milford’s show is on Friday night. Ridgefield’s fireworks celebration isn’t until next weekend. Danbury Fair mall is not hosting fireworks this year.
DANBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript
hamlethub.com

Stamford Board of REALTORS® (SBOR) Awards 2022 Frank N. Green Community Service Scholarships to 10 Stamford Graduating Seniors

Congratulations to the 2022 Scholarship Winners: Olivia Anne Conte, Kayla Glynn, Jade Hutchinson, Ananya Kotian, Alejandro Jose Lopez Gonzalez, Carrington Mattis, Aishwarya Sivasubramanian and Jeremy Young. Not Pictured are Claire Cody and Kaitlyn M. Pepa. Shown with the students at the presentation on Tuesday evening at The Stamford Board of...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Putnam’s Medical Reserve Corps Volunteers Learn New Skills as Health Department Kicks Off Continuing Ed at All-Day Training Conference

Putnam’s Medical Reserve Corps Volunteers Learn New Skills as Health Department Kicks Off Continuing Ed at All-Day Training Conference. Volunteers for the Putnam County Medical Reserve Corps got an early look at a new FBI resilience training, developed for agents at the FBI’s NY office, and heard from local harm reduction specialist Lauren Johnson, the community engagement facilitator at the Prevention Council of Putnam. Ms. Johnson introduced the concept of harm reduction to reduce opioid overdose deaths and to strengthen countywide response to these emergencies. The sessions were part of an all-day conference, coordinated by the Putnam County Department of Health, which also included a primer on suicide prevention and an eye-opening presentation on fentanyl and fake pills. Held at Centennial Golf Course in Carmel, it was part of the department’s continuing education program for MRC volunteers in a post-pandemic world. Next on the training agenda is a more in depth, online suicide prevention training that can be taken at one’s own pace.
PUTNAM, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Empire Fences

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You’re IT Empire Fences!...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Seaport Assn Awarded CT Summer at the Museum Grant

Norwalk, CT – The Seaport Association was awarded a grant from CT Humanities for participating in Connecticut Summer at the Museum 2022 initiative. This program invites Connecticut children ages 18 and under plus one accompanying Connecticut resident adult to visit participating museums free of charge from July 1 through September 5, 2022. Funding for the initiative is provided by the CT General Assembly, with the support of Connecticut Humanities, the Department of Economic and Community Development, and the Office of the Arts, which also receives support from the federal ARPA.
NORWALK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
hamlethub.com

CoveCare Center receives $50,000 Grant form Field Hall Foundation

CoveCare Center is honored to be the recipient of a $50,000 grant from Field Hall Foundation as part of its Spring 2022 Grant Awards. The grant will support CoveCare Center’s Senior Partnership Services Program, the only mobile therapy program for seniors in Putnam County. Working with the Putnam County...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

Town of Darien Announces Purchase of Great Island Property

On Monday, June 27th the Darien RTM voted in favor of purchasing the 60-acre Great Island property for $103 million dollars. The vote passed with “68” yes votes, “13” no votes, and “0” abstentions. During the creation of the 2016 Town Plan of Conservation...
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Join the Annual Illuminated Boat Parade on Candlewood Lake!

New Fairfield Parks and Recreation will be holding their annual Illuminated Boat Parade on Friday evening July 15th. Join with friends and family and showcase your decorated boat in the lake parade!. NF Parks and Rec has visions of 40+ boats glowing in this spectacular event!. Registration is free-enter by...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Photos: Historic bells ring out in Danbury to usher in St. James Church’s summer carillon series

DANBURY — The sound of bells rang out from St. James Episcopal Church on Wednesday afternoon to welcome the church’s annual Summer Carillon Concert series. Tatiana Lukyanova, a musician from New Britain, climbed the church’s steeple to play the bells, which were installed in 1928 in memory of Ella Bulkley, who died the prior year and donated money to the church for the chimes.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

The Right Side of the Hamburger at Westport Library

Westport, CT – Most people entering and enjoying the heralded space at the Westport Library known as the Trefz Forum don’t know the man for whom the Forum is named - Christian J. Trefz. Well, that is about to change. In addition to the name, the public will...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter: Georgetown Veterinary Hospital

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You’re IT Georgetown Veterinary...
REDDING, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy