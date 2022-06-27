State Police investigate fatal motorcycle vs. SUV crash

(CBS DETROIT) – The Three Rivers Police Department has released the name of the man who drowned while kayaking in the St. Joseph River on Saturday morning. Donovan Forsythe, 26, was from Princeton, North Carolina. According to police, at about 5:46 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person falling out of a kayak in the area of River Drive and Wood Street. The person who called, in reported that Forsythe was bobbing in the water before going under and not resurfacing. In addition to this, another person who was fishing attempted to help Forsythe, but couldn’t locate him in the churning water. Officials say officers, deputies, and firefighters searched the area until St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Dive Team arrived. The victim was recovered at about 7:14 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, but his identity was not released right away so that the family could be notified. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

THREE RIVERS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO