Florida Man Wanted in Deadly IHOP ShootingSCDN photo archives. Florida police are on the hunt for the man they say is responsible for a fatal shooting at an IHOP restaurant. The deadly incident happened Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at the IHOP on 320 Dirksen Drive. Police say 31-year-old Sammy McKnight Jr. got into an altercation with 36-year-old James Shirley of DeBary. McKnight shot Shirley and fled the scene.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO