Pasco, WA

Leaders warn of the dangers of leaving children and animals in hot car

By Justin Berger
KEPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePasco, WA — The dry heat that is so ordinary this time of year has finally returned and fire leaders are issuing a caution during these hot months. They say every year around this time,...

keprtv.com

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Richland residence unstable after reports of a fire and explosion

RICHLAND, Wash. — Firefighters, medics and police are at the scene of a residential structure fire in Richland where several people reported hearing a loud explosion followed by heavy plumes of dark smoke. According to officials from the Richland Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a residence on the 74000-block of E Grand Bluff Loop after the explosion was called...
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Facebook post sparks controversy about health of cats at Tri-Cities Animal Shelter

Controversy about the health of cats and kittens at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter in Pasco came to the forefront of the community after a concerned citizen posted about her experience on Facebook. The anonymous resident said the amount of feedback she received from individuals who had the same experience over the past few months was overwhelming.
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fire damages home, camper trailer

WALLA WALLA – Firefighters responded to a possible residential structure fire Tuesday night on the 1200 block of North Clinton Street. Dispatch received calls that there was furniture burning near a camper trailer and that a fire had reached the side of a house. Firefighters arrived on scene and...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Pasco, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Accidents
Pasco, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars
City
Pasco, WA
KEPR

Officials offer tips during National Tire Safety Week

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — June 27th through July 3rd is National Tire Safety Week. With more people hitting the roads for trips, officials are offering some tips to ensure safety. According to AAA, around 42 million people will be on our roads for the Independence Day weekend. The US Tire...
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Home, RV and furniture burn in Walla Walla fire

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters in Walla Walla responded to a house fire at 6:38 p.m. on June 28 at 1224 N Clinton Street. Dispatch was told furniture was burning by a camper and the fire was approaching the side of a house, according to a press release from Brenden Koch, City of Walla Walla Communications Manager.
WALLA WALLA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Kennewick business owner catches three burglars in the act

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An hour after the initial break-in, three burglars who returned to the scene of their crime were allegedly scared away by a Tri-Cities business owner who found items stolen and windows smashed at their store. Now, Kennewick detectives are trying to track down the suspects who are responsible.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Three huskies found with gunshot wounds in Benton County, at least one is dead

Tri-Cities, WA — The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three huskies were found tied to a tree and with gunshot wounds last night. Around 8:30 p.m. yesterday, deputies responded to the area of Weber Canyon and Dennis Rd and found three huskies tied to sagebrush with gunshot wounds. Mid Columbia Pet Emergency responded to the scene and treated the huskies.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Car Prowl Video Shows Why You Lock Your Doors! (Richland)

Richland Police are reporting a suspected car prowler has been identified, less than a full day after the incidents took place. Richland Police say this person broke into several vehicles in the 2300 block of Hood Ave. very early Wednesday morning June 29. The specific time was not listed, but in the surveillance video, it still appears to be dark outside.
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Police remind residents about Kennewick fireworks ban

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Fireworks are now allowed during certain times leading up to the Fourth of July. However, only certain types of fireworks are allowed in certain areas. If you live in Pasco and Richland, fireworks can be set off during specific times. These dates and times include:. June...
KENNEWICK, WA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KEPR

SWAT team helps capture man allegedly wanted on several charges

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police have arrested a man who they say is wanted for several charges. Police said on June 29th, the Richland Police Department Street Crimes Unit (SCU) was conducting surveillance in the 1600 block of Jadwin Avenue. During the surveillance, they were attempting to find a man named Michael Bostic.
RICHLAND, WA
q13fox.com

At least 1 injured in four-vehicle crash in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - At least one person is injured after a Thursday morning crash involving four vehicles near Plymouth, Washington, authorities say. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper C. Thorson, first responders arrived at the scene on State Route 14 at milepost 179 at around 7:50 a.m. At least one person was injured in the crash, and the roadway will be completely blocked until the scene is clear. Troopers are currently working on a detour for other drivers.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Shelters anticipating increase in dog intakes after Fourth of July

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Fourth of July is approaching, and people are preparing to celebrate. While you get ready for the holiday, local animal shelters are asking you to also prepare your pets. Shelters across Washington and in the Tri-Cities said they're already seeing an increase in intakes. However,...
TRI-CITIES, WA
KEPR

Port of Benton terminates lease with Tri-City Railroad Company

Richland, WA — The 16 mile rail line connecting Center Parkway in Kennewick and Horn Rapids Road in north Richland will soon have a new operator. The Port of Benton terminated its lease with the Tri-City Railroad Company. According to officials, the lease was terminated following a May ruling from Benton County Superior Court that found Tri-City Railroad was in default of its lease, for not properly maintaining the rail system. As a result of a final settlement agreement effective June 17th, the Port will assess existing tenancies at 2579 Stevens Drive and begin to negotiate new leases ahead of becoming the primary lessor on August 1, 2022.
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Richland Police Take Down Menacing Man With SWAT & K9 Assistance

A man was taken into custody on Wednesday after he managed to elude police. The Richland Police Department Street Crimes Unit was doing surveillance in the 1600 block of Jadwin Avenue when they told Michael Bostic he was under arrest. Bostic took off on the E-Bike he was riding through an apartment complex where he crashed into a dumpster. Bostic then ran into his apartment.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

15 dogs saved from Benton County hoarding situation in spite of limited shelter space & resources

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Team members at Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue prepared to slow down the rate at which they accept new dogs with adoptions down and fosters overwhelmed; and yet when 15 neglected dogs needed saving from a hoarding situation in Benton County, they didn’t hesitate to jump in and help. On June 24, Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue confirmed that...
KEPR

Tri City Union Gospel Mission opens cooling centers

PASCO, Wash. — With temperatures warming up and summer in full swing, a local organization is working to help people experiencing homelessness. With 100-degree temperatures already here, people who are homeless are in a tough position with nowhere to go to escape the heat. The Tri City Union Gospel Mission is working to help by opening its cooling centers.
PASCO, WA

