Gilbert, Arizona
 2 days ago

Gilbert, Ariz. - Celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks? Read this before you do.

Fireworks 101

Non-aerial fireworks are permitted under state law for individuals to use on private property from from June 24 - July 6.

Fireworks are limited to private property with the owner's permission and prohibited on public property, including all public parks, public right-of-ways and roads. Individuals using fireworks outside allowed dates are subject to a civil penalty of $1,000.

Find a list of permissible fireworks at gilbertaz.gov/fireworks.

  • Adult supervision at all times
  • Avoid loose clothing
  • Only use fireworks outside on your own property and never near dry shrubs or grass
  • Do not shoot fireworks off in the middle of the street
  • Stand back! Always ensure there are several feet between the spectators and any fireworks
  • Keep a bucket of water close
  • Call 9-1-1 immediately if an injury or fire occurs

Fireworks Disposal

Every year, Gilbert Fire and Rescue responds to house and garage fires caused by improper disposal of fireworks.

To protect your loved ones and property, follow these tips after using fireworks:

  • Soak used fireworks in a bucket of water for at least 24 hours
  • Double-wrap the soaked fireworks in plastic bags
  • Place the soaked, wrapped fireworks in your trash (not recycling) container
  • Keep your trash container out of your garage and at least three feet away from any structures

Illegal Fireworks

Call the Gilbert Police Department’s non-emergency line at (480) 503-6500 to report the use of illegal consumer fireworks or fireworks used outside of the allowable dates.

The non-emergency number is recommended to ensure the 9-1-1 system is not overwhelmed.

Be Considerate

We encourage residents to be considerate of their neighbors when using fireworks: don’t light them late at night and be aware that the loud noises could be troubling to combat vets and neighborhood pets.

Why Does Gilbert Allow Fireworks?

State statute (A.R.S. § 36-1606) dictates that the Town of Gilbert cannot prohibit the use of permissible consumer fireworks between May 4-6, June 24 - July 6, and December 24 - January 3. Gilbert prohibits the use of consumer fireworks during all other times of the year.

Due to the fact this is a state law, please feel free to share your feedback with your state legislators at azleg.gov/findmylegislator.

Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix within the city's metropolitan area. Once known as the "Hay Shipping Capital of the World", it is the sixth-largest municipality in Arizona, and the fifth-largest in the Phoenix metro area. It covers an area of nearly 69 square miles (179 km2).

