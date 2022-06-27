IPD seeking info in pair of burglaries

The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a commercial burglary that happened on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. They’re asking anyone with information about it to call IPD. Officers were dispatched to K&H Redemption Center on West State Street for a commercial burglary. Upon arrival, the suspect was gone, but signs of forced entry into the business were apparent.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police report a burglary at the K &H Redemption Center. Officers found signs of forced entry when they arrived around 9:30 last night, but the suspect had already left. Police say the thief stole an unknown amount of cash from the register, which was forced open. A masked man was seen leaving the business, prompting the call to 911. No other physical description is available.
During the week of Monday, June 20 to Sunday, June 26, the Owego Police Department had 118 service calls, 8 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. 29-year-old Michael D. Beierle of Apalachin was arrested for an arrest warrant. The warrant was issued by Village of Owego Court. He was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff's custody for arraignment.
Police are searching for a suspect after an intoxicated person damaged property on June 24. According to a news release, the Ithaca Police Department were called to the 200 block of S. Cayuga Street for an intoxicated male damaging property. A witness in the area described the male as a...
Authorities have announced that an Endicott man has been arrested for conspiring to commit arson on an occupied dwelling in the Village of Endicott. The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced that David Rexer, a 50-year-old man from Endicott, New York, was arrested on Tuesday as part of an investigation into arson for hire. The Special Investigations Unit Task Force includes members from the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, the Village of Johnson City Police Department, and the Village of Endicott Police Department working in unison across dividing town and city lines.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The skeletal remain recovered from the Chemung River has been confirmed to belong to a man missing from Elmira almost two years ago, police said. The human jaw bone was identified through DNA testing as that of 22-year-old Matthew Barber, the Elmira Police Department said on June 28. The bone was […]
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for a man allegedly responsible for damaging property. Officers say an intoxicated man vandalized multiple cars and an apartment building door. They say the crimes happened around 2:30 Friday morning on South Cayuga Street. The suspect is described as a short...
A Dundee woman was ticketed following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department cited Cassandra K. Bowers, 33, of Dundee for a suspended registration. Bowers was observed driving on Lake Street while having a suspended New York State registration. A traffic stop was initiated...
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department responded to an intoxicated male damaging property on the 200 block of South Cayuga Street at approximately 2:24 a.m. on June 24. A witness nearby described the suspect as a short Hispanic male in his 30s wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans with “salt and pepper” hair. The witness also said they observed the male hitting a white pick-up truck on the street before fleeing the area prior to the officers’ arrival.
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a home, then used stolen checks to make purchases in the area, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Aikman, 40, was arrested following a burglary investigation on June 12, 2022, in the Town of Southport. The Sheriff’s Office […]
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department has promoted an officer to the rank of Sergeant in a swearing-in ceremony Monday morning. Officer Joseph Linehan, previously assigned to patrol to the C Platoon, was sworn in and promoted to Police Sergeant on June 27. The ceremony took place in the Elmira City Clerks Office […]
ROME — A Tompkins County man is accused of attacking and choking a woman in the parking lot of Deployed Global Solutions on McPike Road Monday afternoon, on the first day of his new job, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Justin T. Tani, 44, of Newfield,...
A 21-year-old Seneca Falls woman was arrested Saturday by the Seneca Falls Police Department on three separate warrants. All three warrants for Kelsey Davoli were issued out of Seneca Falls Town Court for failure to appear. Davoli was brought to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. Get the...
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A campaign to keep roads safe during the holiday weekend. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office will be out in full-force for Independence Day celebrations as part of the state’s STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign. Sheriff’s Deputies will increase patrols and visibility in an effort to reduce impaired driving.
Police say an Elmira man was ticketed following a traffic stop in Penn Yan. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department ticketed Madixx J. Burge, 22 for aggravated unlicensed operation. Burge was observed operating a motor vehicle on Lake St. in the village of Penn Yan while...
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Towanda man was arrested for choking another person in Horseheads during the weekend, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Clawges-Griffith, 30, was arrested on June 26, 2022, for allegedly choking somebody after a domestic dispute in the Town of Horseheads. He was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing […]
Binghamton police are investigating a person's death after a body was discovered near the Rockbottom Dam. City police detective Captain Cory Minor on Monday confirmed that a body was found in the area of the dam over the weekend. He said the discovery was reported Saturday evening. Minor declined to...
Comments / 0