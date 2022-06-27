IPD seeking info in pair of burglaries

Authorities have announced that an Endicott man has been arrested for conspiring to commit arson on an occupied dwelling in the Village of Endicott. The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced that David Rexer, a 50-year-old man from Endicott, New York, was arrested on Tuesday as part of an investigation into arson for hire. The Special Investigations Unit Task Force includes members from the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, the Village of Johnson City Police Department, and the Village of Endicott Police Department working in unison across dividing town and city lines.

ENDICOTT, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO