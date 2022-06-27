ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

WEBXTRA: Man arrested in connection with setting fire in Home Depot

KTRE
 3 days ago

www.ktre.com

KBTX.com

College Station PD arrest teens accused of vandalizing homes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police say they have arrested three teenagers who have been vandalizing homes since April. Randall Patton first reported suspicious activity after the group was reportedly causing damage to his neighbor’s home that was being built. “I saw one of them throwing something...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

ROUND TOP ANTIQUES DEALER CATCHES FIRE

An antiques destination between Round Top and Warrenton caught fire Tuesday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., Fayette County dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a structure fire at Abbieland Antiques on Highway 237. The Round Top-Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies responded to find heavy fire coming from...
ROUND TOP, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JUDGE ORDERS DOGS DESTROYED AFTER MAULING AND ALMOST KILLING MAGNOLIA WOMAN

Rebecca Hatcher of Magnolia remains in ICU at Memorial Hermann Woodlands after more than seven surgeries. This after she was walking near her home in the 37000 block of Pine Bark in the Hazy Hollow Subdivision when she was attacked on the road by three pit bulls and dragged into the ditch. The incident occurred just after 10:30 pm on June 20, 2022. Tammy Remey, a resident just down the street heard the screaming and came out to see what was happening. She realized it was down the street so got in her car and drove toward the source. She was met by the horrific sight of three pit bulls mauling a woman on the ground who at that point quit screaming and made Tammy believe she was dead. Tammy called 911 and tried to get a friend down the street to help. He wasn’t home so she returned seconds later as 911 told her not to exit the vehicle. The dogs ran off. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as did Magnolia Fire Department and MCHD. Rebecca was extremely critical as she was transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. There she immediately went into surgery. Montgomery County Animal Control was alerted as was Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constables Animal Cruelty Division. Animal Control was able to locate the dogs and take them into custody. One of the dogs was in such bad shape with a large unrelated gash to his leg that Montgomery County Vets had to do surgery on it. Wednesday morning the owner of the dogs, Mitchell Weemes appeared in the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Matt Masden’s Courtroom. The reason was to determine if the dogs should be put down. After hearing both sides and the investigator’s statement the dogs were ordered destroyed. Weemes broke down asking the Judge to see his dogs. Masden told Animal Control to give him 48 hours to do so before the dogs were destroyed. Weems told the judge that he had paid a friend to watch the three dogs. The friend resided across the street from the witness. The rear of the house is fenced but not the front. Even today as investigators were in the area residents’ and dogs were running after people down the street. Investigator Toby McLaughlan with Precinct 2 Animal Cruelty stated dogs were running all over the neighborhood and animal control was unable to round up all the dogs due to some staffing shortages, and an entire county to handle. Also if they arrive and the dog has already retreated to the owner’s property they are unable to cite or capture the animal. He stated residents needed to use caution while walking in the neighborhood. Chris Hatcher, Rebecca Hatcher’s brother said he was able to communicate with Rebecca using a notepad yesterday. She is still on a ventilator and feeding tube as the damage was also done to her trachea. Today Tammy showed us the location which was just feet from Rebecca’s driveway. Blood and human hair could be seen in the ditch. Tammy said when she first saw her that she was on the road and the dogs dragged her into the ditch. The family wished to share the photos to show dog owners just how bad an injury can be with dogs not secured. Chris Hatcher, Rebecca’s brother posted on GOFUNDME We have no idea what the cost of all this will be or how much care Rebecca will need once she is released from the hospital. She has had numerous surgeries since arriving at the hospital, along with blood transfusions to save her life. They are talking about equipment already that she is going to need to be able to help her recover from her injuries. Rebecca has no insurance and is currently unemployed. My parents are in their mid-seventies and have been dealing with my father battling cancer for the last two years, caring for my brother, who is disabled, and raising my nephew. Anything you can donate is greatly appreciated.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Arrest More People Who Are Accused Of Trying To Illegally Get Money From Banks

Bryan police arrest two women on charges of attempting to cash forged checks on the account of someone who died last year. According to the BPD arrest report, one of the women took a checkbook belonging to boyfriend’s late grandmother. Officers responded to a call from a local bank reporting the second woman was in the drive thru for the second time attempting to cash a check for $947 dollars. That led to the arrests of the girlfriend, 28 year old Megan Gandy of Somerville, and the woman in the drive-thru, 28 year old Caralina Carter of Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY WEDNESDAY

A Brenham woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after a disturbance. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 12:30, Officer Crosby responded to the 1500 block of Marie Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Juanita Vivian Delgado-Wong, 29 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. Delgado-Wong was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY

Two people were arrested in separate incidents Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 2:45, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a subject he knew to currently have an open felony warrant. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with the driver, Jerome Rios, 46 of Brenham, and took him into custody on warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance out of Waller County. A subsequent search of Rios’ person revealed that he was in possession of suspected methamphetamines and received a new charge for Possession of Controlled Substance. Rios was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
Navasota Examiner

Firefighters working active fire in Plantersville

PLANTERSVILLE – Several local agencies are responding to a fire near 10126 County Road 203 in Plantersville. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the details are still coming in, but Texas A&M Forrest Service has been notified and additional fire response teams have been dispatched. He said the fire is spreading through trees. Sowell stated residents near the area are being notified as a precaution.
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
KAGS

Authorities offer rewards to help find drugs, drug suppliers, and human trafficking in Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Crime Stoppers will be a part of the new Texas Stash House Rewards Program to help catch drug dealers' suppliers and human trafficking. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the program is funded by the Texas Governor's Criminal Justice Division. The program was created to encourage people to report more crimes anonymously.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

13-year-old among 5 people shot at Smith County trail ride event

“It really does validate the twelve years of hard work, the blood sweat and tears we’ve put in, to try to make sure that our students get to see that it’s more than just a football game, it’s more than just a Friday night performance, there’s a lot more out there, so I am beyond proud of what our students here at Chapel Hill have done,” Hewitt says.
Navasota Examiner

21-year-old killed in wreck

A 21-year-old Waller man lost his life in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, June 25, at approximately 6:30 a.m. in Navasota. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize sated officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Texas State Highway 6 just south of the Navasota River. Mize said officers located a Chevrolet Suburban in the median of the northbound and southbound lanes. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
NAVASOTA, TX
wtaw.com

Mom Arrested For Assaulting Child On A School Bus And A Man Arrested On 21 Warrants

A College Station mother spent part of last weekend in jail after her arrest on a charge of punching a 12 year old in the face and chest on a College Station ISD school bus last February. This was after the mother told College Station police according to her arrest report that her son was punched in the face and chest by the 12 year old. Security video on the bus showed both children were exchanging words and punches and the mother striking both children. 33 year old Labreanna Chambers, who was arrested for child endangerment, is out of jail after posting a $20,000 dollar bond.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

SOMERVILLE MAN SENTENCED TO TEN YEARS FOR STRANGULATION

A Somerville man has been sentenced to prison on two counts of assault and one count of drug possession. 40-year-old Evan Michael Szarf was found guilty after a bench trial of Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member by Strangulation with a Previous Conviction, Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member with a Previous Conviction, and Possession of Methamphetamine 1-4 Grams.
SOMERVILLE, TX
kingwood.com

Featured Felons as of 06-22-2022

Multi-County Crime Stoppers serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 06-24-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 06-22-2022. Important: The primary goal is to keep tipsters anonymous. Because of this – you must provide your info. using one of our three methods below....
kwhi.com

MONDAY STORMS KNOCK OUT POWER TO THOUSANDS OF RESIDENTS

While Monday’s rain proved a welcome sight for many residents, the storms that came along with it did cause some problems. Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative reported 154 outages affecting 5,500 members as of 9 p.m. Monday. Around 3,000 members on the east side of Brenham stretching to Chappell Hill were without power until around 10:30 p.m., due to what the cooperative said was three weather-related pole fires.
BRENHAM, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS MOVING INTO MONTGOMERY COUNTY

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Montgomery and north central Harris Counties through 315 PM CDT... At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over The Woodlands, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Tomball, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Stagecoach, The Woodlands Pavillion and Hooks Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

