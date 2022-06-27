Tory-Johnson-Jr-Front-696x532.jpg

ACCIDENT — Northern Garrett High School has released the honor roll for the final quarter of the 2021-22 school year. Ninth — Allison Barlow, Landan Bolden, Walter Brands, Kadence Butler, Lily Chambers, Madison Ditmore, Alexzandria Fike, Elijah Fleming, Timothy Folk, Phoebe Frantz, Addison French, Malea Fullerton, Madysen Gilpin, Samuel Guingrich, Theodore Guingrich, Derek Hibshman, Maddison Hook, Emma Hostetler, Xavier House, Ryan Kerns, Kambria Kyle, Jason Moore, Jacquelyn Patton, Natalie Reed, Austin Ross, Gwyn Shelley, Myla Shipley, Ayla Speicher, Liam Stewart, Alyssa Sweitzer, Riley Thomas, McKenzie Upole, Ada White, Luke Wilburn and Isabella Yoder.
Comments / 0