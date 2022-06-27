ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Tory-Johnson-Jr-Front-696x532.jpg

By File photo
WVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tory Johnson...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

100 Greatest WVU men's players list reaches Nos. 66-75

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Below is another installment in this lengthy series with a count down from No. 66-75. 66 — Greg Nance (1978-81) — Along with fellow forwards Donnie Gipson and Dennis Hosey, the 6-foot-8 Nance was part of Joedy Gardner’s final freshman recruiting class while coaching the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Basketball
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

Harrison County 4-H Camp returns to West Virginia University Jackson's Mill

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After being held virtually the last two summers because of COVID-19, Harrison County 4-H Camp has returned to WVU Jackson’s Mill in 2022. “The last two years before this year were online, so it was completely different than the way that we usually have it. A lot of people missed being here at The Mill,” said Emma Dotson, chief of the Seneca Tribe for her 12th year of camp.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Former WVU coach Beilein to enter Hall of Fame

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — John Beilein, who rescued West Virginia’s basketball program from becoming an afterthought on the national scene, has been named to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in Kansas City. Beilein is the second WVU coach to gain Hall of Fame election this...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bosley.png

NEW CREEK, W.Va. (WV New) - The Mineral County Historical Society will unveil the recently n…
NEW CREEK, WV
WVNews

WVU Football notebook: Comings and goings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — BlueGoldNews.com reported last week that running back Lyn-J Dixon, who had transferred from Clemson to WVU in January, was apparently leaving West Virginia. That departure has now been confirmed, as Dixon has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. After four years at Clemson, Dixon came to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#Recruiting#W Va
WVNews

Edward N. "Slug" Faulk

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Edward N. "Slug" Faulk, Jr., 79. of Faulk's Lane, Keyser, West Virginia, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at his residence while under the care of WVU Hospice. Born on January 11, 1943 in Keyser, he was the son of the late Edward N. Faulk Sr....
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Larry Wayne Cool

JANE LEW- Larry Wayne Cool, 50, of Weston passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on June 30, 2022. Larry was born in Weston on July 9, 1971, a son of the late James A. Cool and Charlotte Ann Davis. Larry was also preceded in death by two brothers: Steve and Kevin Cool; one sister-in- law, Mary Cool, and two nephews: Clayton and Michael Cool.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

West Virginia State Police: Remains found near Emily Drive identified as missing Clarksburg man

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police have identified an individual found deceased near Emily Drive as a missing Clarksburg man. The body of 58-year-old John Bryce Westerhausen was found Tuesday evening in a wooded area between an Eastpointe Shopping Center restaurant parking lot and the northbound lanes of Interstate 79, according to a news release from the State Police.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

West Virginia DNR gives river safety tips ahead of Fourth of July weekend

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Boaters and water-lovers will be filling the Monongahelga and Tygart rivers, as well as other waterways, this Fourth of July weekend, and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is hoping to educating people on how to properly conduct themselves on the water in order to avoid accidents, injuries and more.
FAIRMONT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Fourth of July, community events planned in much of the NCWV region

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — If you’re looking for fun and celebration, you’ll have plenty of choices this weekend in North Central West Virginia. Clarksburg kicks off its Independence Day celebration as part of First Friday activities. The activities will begin with a bicycle parade at 5:45...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Friday

First Friday celebration, 4:30-8 p.m., downtown Clarksburg, includes bicycle parade (5:45 p.m.), hot dog eating contest (7 p.m.), art show, children’s activities, library book sale, vendors, food trucks, live music, extended hours for businesses, restaurants, museum, and model railroad club inside the Friedlander building (corner of 4th and Main St from 4:30-8 p.m.) Events will take place rain or shine. Details: Clarksburg Visitors Bureau, 304-622-2157.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Gubernatorial candidate Cox to visit Oakland July 5

OAKLAND — Dan Cox, current Maryland state Delegate and Republican candidate for governor of Maryland, will meet people between 3:30 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, on the grounds of the B&O Train Station in Oakland. All are welcome to come hear about his platform at this informal...
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

McKay to speak in Accident on July 4

ACCIDENT — The annual Fourth of July Accident Homecoming is set for this Monday, July 4, with the day’s celebration beginning as is tradition with a community ecumenical worship service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Main Street in Accident at 9 a.m. The guest speaker for...
ACCIDENT, MD
WVNews

Northern Garrett High School announces honor roll

ACCIDENT — Northern Garrett High School has released the honor roll for the final quarter of the 2021-22 school year. Ninth — Allison Barlow, Landan Bolden, Walter Brands, Kadence Butler, Lily Chambers, Madison Ditmore, Alexzandria Fike, Elijah Fleming, Timothy Folk, Phoebe Frantz, Addison French, Malea Fullerton, Madysen Gilpin, Samuel Guingrich, Theodore Guingrich, Derek Hibshman, Maddison Hook, Emma Hostetler, Xavier House, Ryan Kerns, Kambria Kyle, Jason Moore, Jacquelyn Patton, Natalie Reed, Austin Ross, Gwyn Shelley, Myla Shipley, Ayla Speicher, Liam Stewart, Alyssa Sweitzer, Riley Thomas, McKenzie Upole, Ada White, Luke Wilburn and Isabella Yoder.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

'Largest case in WV DNR history:' What has happened so far

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — In late January charges were brought by Natural Resource Police against eight defendants for the largest poaching case in West Virginia history. The eight Mineral County individuals were charged with a combined 223 counts of poaching violations, with charges ranging from spotlighting, exceeding limits, possession of wildlife, and more. The charges said the individuals were responsible for the illegal taking of 27 antlered deer.
MINERAL COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy