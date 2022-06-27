Tory-Johnson-Jr-Front-696x532.jpg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After being held virtually the last two summers because of COVID-19, Harrison County 4-H Camp has returned to WVU Jackson’s Mill in 2022. “The last two years before this year were online, so it was completely different than the way that we usually have it. A lot of people missed being here at The Mill,” said Emma Dotson, chief of the Seneca Tribe for her 12th year of camp.

