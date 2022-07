Music fans across the country are getting to see Def Leppard perform one of their biggest hits, "Pour Some Sugar on Me," on a nightly basis as co-headliners of "The Stadium Tour." But imagine how cool it might be to catch them at something much smaller in size, say a local coffee shop? Well, that's something that Biggby Coffee in Oshtemo, Michigan did imagine, and they reached out to the band hoping to arrange a special appearance.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO