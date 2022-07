LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A major question regarding the 2022-23 roster for the Louisville men's basketball program was finally answered on Wednesday. Former Memphis forward Emoni Bates, who had been heavily linked to the Cardinals since entering the transfer portal back in April, announced that he would not be continuing his basketball career at UofL, instead opting to return to his hometown of Ypsilanti to play for Eastern Michigan.

