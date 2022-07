My interest in the long pixie cut started, like many things, while I was mindlessly scrolling on Pinterest. It was after about two and a half hours when I saw it — a picture of a girl looking right into the camera in a relaxed tank top, her tousled dark curls cut close. The nape was cut soft and short, her bangs sitting closer to her hairline, as opposed to falling across her forehead. There was no hair for her to hide behind, no soft bends nor fabulous spray of wild curls for her to show off — only a modest little pixie and the delicate features of her face. So bold, yet so sweet. Yes, I thought to myself, repressing the memory of my first (impulsive and not so cute) pixie cut from my early college years. Yes, that’s it.

