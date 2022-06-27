ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the Best Fall/Winter 2022 Fashion Campaigns

By Kevin LeBlanc
Elle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fashion schedule is famous for moving at breakneck speed, and believe it or...

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Model Falls on Runway & Struggles in Heels, What Happened Next Won the Night With Empowering Confidence

Click here to read the full article. Even models for the biggest names in fashion have their off days — but it’s how they recover that makes them complete professionals. For proof, look no further than one stunning model from the recent Law Roach x Herve Leger’s Resort 2023 runway. Though the high-fashion beauty struggled to strut in her Louboutin heels during the fashion showcase, she certainly kept her composure like a pro — and got the entire crowd on her side. @footwearnews We love the comeback at Law Roach x Hervé Leger’s runway show in LA tonight #fashion #runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Outfits Looked on Fashion Week Runways

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 BET Awards brought together major celebrities Sunday night, with many stars looking to recent fashion week collections for their red carpet looks. Celebrities like Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Janelle Monáe, Lena Waithe, Halle Bailey and others looked to the collections of designer brands like Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens, Roberto Cavalli and more to have a standout fashion moment at the awards show.More from WWDPhotos of 10 BET Awards Red Carpet Looks on the RunwayBET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOS Erivo, known for her colorful, couture-like style on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Anne Hathaway's Favorite "Devil Wears Prada" Costume Involved Chanel — But Not Those Meme-Worthy Boots

With more outfits than anyone could possibly count and so many memorable looks, Anne Hathaway has a lot to choose from when she's choosing a favorite from The Devil Wears Prada. In a new Interview cover story, Hathaway spoke to friends, colleagues, and designers about her filmography — and of course, Michael Kors wanted to know which one of her Devil Wears Prada outfits was her favorite one. Surprisingly, it wasn't the internet's most meme-d option (the Chanel boots), but her pick does involve plenty of double-C logos.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Loewe Spring Summer 2023 Men’s Gives New Meaning to Sustainable Fashion

Click here to read the full article. By now, Jonathan Anderson is well known for his exploration into the subversive and surreal. Both at his eponymous brand JW Anderson and as creative director of Spanish luxury brand Loewe, the designer is fashion-famous for putting gender- and mind-bending ideas onto the runway. His footwear in particular has become a calling card of fashion’s more curious arm, with eggshell and rose petal heels or oversize hardware knots punctuating his looks as creative objets. Anderson took that curiosity and transplanted it to existing notions of sustainable fashion at Loewe’s spring summer ’23 men’s collection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Walks Paris Runway In Tight Catsuit: Photos

Lourdes Leon, 25, is a bonafide runway superstar. The oldest daughter of Madonna, 63, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she strutted down the runway in a skintight catsuit by Marine Serre on Saturday, June 25. The ensemble featured the brands signature moon print in white against black fabric for a dramatic contrast, along with a built in shoe and gloves. Lourdes was styled with plenty of gold chains reminiscent of the 1980s, along with a bold belt and plenty of stacked bracelets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Billy Porter Takes Shoulder Pads to New Heights at the BET Awards

Billy Porter brought the avant-garde to the BET Awards. The actor attended the June 26 award show in Los Angeles wearing quite the statement-making Rick Owens outfit consisting of a gray crewneck knit top with bell sleeves and sharp, pointed shoulders paired with a matching skirt featuring a train and vertical seams. Porter completed the look with platform boots with lucite heels and a grill detail at the toe, also by Owens.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Megan Fox Poses in Disco Bralette, Dramatic Dresses & Sleek Heels for New Boohoo ‘Megan 2.0’ Collection Release

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Megan Fox is growing her presence in the fashion world this season, thanks to her partnership with Boohoo. The actress and the UK-based fast fashion retailer have joined forces on a second sleek collection, which launches today. The collection encompasses a wide range of over 40 pieces, from chainmail sequin tops to cutout dresses and wide-leg denim, that aim to share Fox’s empowering views on fashion. It’s also size-inclusive, with pieces available in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Steps Into Summer With Unbuttoned Tropical Top, Retro Shades & Metallic Shoes for Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week Show

Click here to read the full article. Naomi Campbell put her fashion credentials to work as she stepped out for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week today. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were among the other famous guests who attended the outdoor affair, which took place in the French capital. Campbell made a striking arrival at the event. The legendary supermodel kicked off the summer season in a tropical print ensemble from the luxury French fashion house. Her bright attire matched the playful theme of the show perfectly, which Louis Vuitton described as a “magnified...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Dakota Johnson's Plunging Blazer Minidress Was the Red Carpet Equivalent of a Mullet

We know Dakota Johnson has been a longtime fan of a sheer red carpet moment (see: Met Gala struts and movie premieres), but her latest look managed to take the see-through trend even further. On Monday, the actress stepped out for the premiere of her new movie, Cha Cha Real Smooth, and her dress was quite literally the embodiment of business in the front, party in the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Katie Holmes Wore Her Chanel Purse With Baggy Chanel Denim

The savviest fashion collectors, including Katie Holmes—invest in Chanel bags. A recent study indicated that Chanel handbags are up there with traditional Chinese works of art and luxury watches as the products that “offer the best inflation protection.” The study noted that those designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld are the most sought-after, and can rise by 7% in value in normal times, and by as much as 17% in high-inflation years.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Goes Grunge in Blunt Bangs & Viral Sky-High Boots at Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2022 Runway Show

Click here to read the full article. Gigi Hadid brought a daring new look to the runway during Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2022 fashion show. Held inside the New York Public Library, the model joined a starry cast on the catwalk before an equally starry front row — which included Emily Ratajkowski, Christine Quinn, Mazurbate and Jacobs’ longtime friend — and fellow fashion designer — Anna Sui. While strutting through the library, the supermodel wore a white collared top with exaggerated proportions over a gray midi-length vinyl skirt. However, what made the greatest statement was an even more dramatic garment — a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Leni Klum Puts Slick Edge On Cutout Pants With Studded Ankle Boots at ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Leni Klum served a monochrome moment at the Los Angeles premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion” on Monday night. The 18-year-old model joined her mother Heidi Klum on the red carpet. The film officially hits theaters on June 10 and includes a star-studded cast such as, Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum. Leni paired a black basic sleeveless top with high-waist pants. The sleek bottoms gave the illusion of a corset due to its contouring fit and lace detailing along the bodice. The garment also had small front leg cutouts, which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopSugar

Gigi, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner Model Sky-High Platforms at Marc Jacobs

With bowl cut mullet hairstyles and bleached eyebrows, the Hadid sisters and Kendall Jenner were almost unrecognizable on the Marc Jacobs fall 2022 runway, where they walked down the catwalks in oversize deconstructed silhouettes and sky-high white Mary Janes platforms. Jenner wore a blue cable-knit sweater with another matching sweater tied around her waist, worn over a white button-down shirt and white vinyl skirt. Gigi Hadid had a similar look, although she wore a ribbed knit sweater in an eye-catching shade of pink with a gray vinyl skirt. Marc Jacobs' penchant for volume and layering unexpected pieces together was at play here — taking shape also on Bella Hadid, who was clad in a voluminous black-and-white sleeveless ballgown with a bulbous waist and a bustle.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

