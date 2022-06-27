ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Wilson Opens Third New York City Store

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilson Sporting Goods Co. opened its third store in New York City at Columbus Circle offering equipment...

sgbonline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Big deal: $1.75B building sale sets pandemic-era record for NYC

The slated price tag for these six Upper East Side buildings is higher than any in New York since pre-pandemic. An investment firm and developer have agreed to shell out $1.75 billion for a selection of market-rate residential buildings, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

New York City May Get 3 More Casinos Soon

The odds always look good for the house and the odds of getting a few more casinos south of the Hudson Valley look pretty good too. Online sports betting took off this year and there are several sites live right now that allow online gambling and there are more on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

CBRE Completes $330M Acquisition of Red Hook Amazon Facility

DH Property Holdings and Goldman Sachs Asset Management have completed the sale of a brand-new logistics facility in Red Hook, Brooklyn, to the investment arm of CBRE, Commercial Observer has learned. The joint venture offloaded the 400,000-square-foot asset, fully leased to Amazon, at 640 Columbia Street for $330 million to...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Wilson, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams unveils NYC's new high-tech DNA Gun Crimes Unit

NEW YORK -- Guns used in crimes in New York City will be analyzed faster. That's the aim of a first-of-its-kind unit at the city's Medical Examiner's Office.CBS2's Dave Carlin has more on a new team of scientists that is expected to get DNA test results back in half the time.On Thursday, CBS2 was granted a rare look inside labs at the ME's Office. It is where forensic scientists process some 50,000 individual pieces of crime scene evidence a year related to cases of murder, sex assault, property crimes, you name it.Mayor Eric Adams was shown how it all works."Everyone...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

Top 10 Secrets of Industry City, Brooklyn

Industry City in Sunset Park, Brooklyn is known for its plethora of design stores and innovative dining locations, set within a predominantly minority community of Chinese and Hispanic residents. Visitors have the opportunity to shop at one of its more than fifty retail locations, including outlets for ABC Carpet & Home, Restoration Hardware and Design Within Reach, before taking time to relax in its courtyards which offer access to mini-golf, fire pits, and outdoor yoga classes. The facility also serves as a prime location to view thought-provoking public art installations, listen to live Latin music, and participate in workshops.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Circle#Us Open#Wilson Opens#Wilson Sporting Goods Co
reportwire.org

Legalizing Nunchucks In New York City

Thanks to Jim Maloney, People can legally carry nunchucks in New York City. But thanks to Michael Kosta, with an assist Ronny Chieng, the story is slightly less boring than it otherwise might have been. To me, the whole thing is a bunch of chucking nonsense. Open thread below…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The Pandemic Caused NYC’s Wealthy to Leave in Unprecedented Numbers

Click here to read the full article. “New York is back.” At least that’s what you’ll hear from some city officials and residents, who see people returning to local restaurants, hotels and apartments. But new data assessed by The New York Times tell a slightly different, and more worrisome, story. According to the report, IRS data show that NYC residents who moved to other states by the time they filed their 2019 taxes reported $21 billion in total income, far more than in any previous year. While some of those people may have moved back to the city since, the potential...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NCAA
Queens Post

Op-Ed: A Message to New York Seniors and Disabled New Yorkers, Freeze Your Rent

It’s no secret that rent prices are rising in NYC. But there is one secret you should know—some New Yorkers can freeze their rent. For more than twenty years, I’ve lived in my Washington Heights apartment. When I moved in, my daughter was just a baby, and now her babies are being raised here, too. While my daughter goes to work, I wake up early each day to walk my oldest granddaughter to elementary school and come back after to feed my youngest granddaughter breakfast before going to the park and then doing my household chores. This is my labor of love.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Proposal to close VA hospitals nationwide halted, protecting medical services for NYC veterans

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- To the relief of hundreds of thousands of military veterans, Veteran Affairs (VA) hospitals are no longer on the chopping block. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators -- including the chair and members of the Senate Veteran Affairs Committee -- released a statement on Tuesday rejecting the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission’s proposals to close several VA medical centers across the nation, marking the end of the commission.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
thepositivecommunity.com

One Hundred Black Men of NY Discuss the State of Black America with Mark Morial

One Hundred Black Men of New York (OHBMNY) hosted National Urban League President Marc Morial for an important discussion on the State of Black America at City College on June 2, 2022. The National Urban League provides this annual analysis of disparities both economic and political in Black America. The hope is that statistics can be a guide toward strengthening the efforts to ease the disparities and lessen the gaps in health, wealth, education and other life affirming necessities.
SOCIETY
PIX11

Dance-floor brawl breaks out on cruise ship ahead of NYC docking

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A dance-floor brawl broke out on a Carnival cruise ship early Tuesday, prompting police to meet the vessel ahead of its scheduled Manhattan docking, authorities and officials said. Shortly before the Carnival Magic was due to arrive in the New York-New Jersey area, a large fight broke out in a nightclub on […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy