Peninsula residents will soon have an additional restaurant option that specializes in chicken come this fall. Hampton as well as York County will soon be home to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. Based out of Baton Rouge, LA, the chain has been in business for almost 25 years and encompasses 640 locations in over half of the 50 United States. The only other location in Virginia is in Charlottesville.

YORK COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO