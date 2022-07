The Supreme Court tomorrow is expected to hand down its biggest climate ruling since Massachusetts v. EPA. In their forthcoming decision in West Virginia v. EPA, the justices could affirm broad agency authority to regulate planet-warming emissions from power plants. Or they could cut back on the scope of rulemaking power at EPA — and possibly all federal agencies. The justices could also choose not to decide the case at all.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO