So what if the show is playing two stories of the same kind — as long as they’re both compelling!. By and large, if a soap sets in motion two of the same sort of storyline at the same time, we come down on it like a brick house. We’d call it a whopper of a mistake. But we’re going to give General Hospital a pass for playing two long-lost-daughter plots at the same time — for a very good reason: They’re both pretty damn good.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO