ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo police arrest three in connection with catalytic converter thefts

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07jqgR_0gNfO35D00

TUPELO • Three men have been charged with coming to Lee County to steal catalytic converters.

Tupelo police were called to Popeye’s at 1701 South Gloster Street on Thursday, June 16, at 1:30 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle call. Officers responded, and then located and detained three suspects. Police say the search of the vehicle revealed burglary tools and stolen catalytic converters.

Michael McDonald, 20, of Mantachie; Cameron Moss, 19 of Fulton; and Hunter Pennington, 21, of Houston; were all arrested and charged with felony malicious mischief and possession of burglary tools.

During their June 17 initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $5,000 apiece.

Comments / 0

Related
hottytoddy.com

Como Man Charged With Stealing a Vehicle

On Monday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of County Road 517. An investigation began regarding the stolen vehicle, and on Wednesday investigators arrested Thomas Ray Gray, 34, of Como for motor vehicle theft. Gray is currently being housed at...
COMO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Abbeville Man Faces Charges After Domestic Violence Call

On Monday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report of domestic violence in progress call in the area of Highway 7 South, near County Road 369. Investigators and deputies responded to the scene to take a report of the incident. During the investigation, Russell Eades Evans, 36, of...
ABBEVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Family lost Lee County home in overnight fire

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A family lost their home during an overnight fire in the Auburn community of Lee County. Mooreville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the house is on County Road 1067. He said the fire happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. Witte said the family...
LEE COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

New Albany, MS – Multiple Injuries in Head-On Crash at MS-15 & CR 88

Local reports claim that 67-year-old Steven Beeneof of Conway, Arkansas was headed southbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu. Beeneof crashed head-on with an oncoming 2015 GMC Sierra operated by 62-year-old Willie Campbell of Holly Springs. There were several people injured, and one person was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.
NEW ALBANY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Police#Catalytic Converters#Mantachie#Tupelo Municipal Court
wtva.com

Ground search for missing Alcorn County man suspended

JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) - Alcorn County authorities have suspended the ground search for a missing Jacinto man. Wade Davis disappeared the morning of June 22 while out walking his dog. He lives along County Road 356 in the Jacinto community. Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said search crews canvased approximately...
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Missing Corinth Mississippi man

The ground search for missing Wade Davis has been cancelled. WTVA's Jake White interviewed sheriff Ben Caldwell on the decision. Ground search for missing Alcorn County man suspended. Alcorn County authorities have suspended the ground search for a missing Jacinto man.
CORINTH, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – At Least One Hurt After Traffic Accident on Belk Blvd

Emergency personnel were dispatched to assist the injured parties. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals for additional treatment. No updates on the conditions of the injured parties have been provided. Local authorities are in charge of the investigation into the cause of the crash. Our thoughts are with the...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

1 dead, 3 injured in Holly Springs shooting

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead and three others were injured in a shooting Monday night in Holly Springs, Mississippi, authorities say. The Marshall County coroner says the shooting took place around 10:40 on Highway 178. Officers said the initial call was for an accident but found the vehicle shot several times when […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
tippahnews.com

Search for 77 year old Wade Davis, missing for a week, has been suspended

The search for77 year old Alcorn County Resident Wade Davis has been suspended. At this time we have had to make the difficult decision to suspend the ground search for Mr. Wade Davis. After covering approximately 2,000 acres and over 3,000 foot miles walking as well as horse teams, also drone, helicopter, and fixed wing aircraft flights, for the past 7 days and nights no new evidence has been discovered. The investigation will continue until he is found. If anyone has any information or if anyone has seen anything please contact the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at 662-286-5521.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Coroner: Man killed by father in Marshall County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead after a shooting in a Marshall County, Mississippi town, the Marshall County coroner confirmed Monday. Jeffery Kane Sartin, 28, was killed in the shooting on Betts Road about ten miles south of Potts Camp around 2:20 a.m., Coroner James Anderson said. Sartin was killed by a single […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shootout on the highway. The shooting happened between two vehicles on Highway 178 around 10:30 p.m. Monday in Marshall County. Deputies were called to the scene of a crash where they found three people that had...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Iuka, MS – Thomas Hobbs Dies in Motorcycle Crash on MS-25

It was reported that 27-year-old Thomas Hobbs was riding a motorcycle southbound on the highway, A northbound farm truck made a left turn near County Road 982, and the two vehicles collided. Hobbs suffered fatal injuries as a result of the accident. No additional information has been provided. An ongoing...
IUKA, MS
wtva.com

Iuka man killed in weekend crash

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - An Iuka man died in a weekend crash in Tishomingo County. Tishomingo County Coroner Mack Wilemon said the wreck happened Saturday afternoon, June 25 on Highway 25 North about six miles north of Iuka. The coroner said Thomas Hobbs, 27, was killed when the motorcycle he...
IUKA, MS
wtva.com

Search continues for missing Alcorn County man

JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) - The search continues for a missing Alcorn County man. Wade Davis, 78, disappeared Wednesday morning, June 22 while out walking his dog, which he’s known to do almost daily. He lives along County Road 356 in the Jacinto community. Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said...
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo traffic stop leads to firearm and narcotics charges

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A minor traffic stop in Tupelo leads to firearm and drug charges. Tuesday, Tupelo police pulled over Kerry Scruggs near Veterans Boulevard and Deer park for a traffic offense. Allegedly, investigators say a firearm was found in Scruggs’s possession. He is a convicted felon. Illegal narcotics...
TUPELO, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
12K+
Followers
260
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy