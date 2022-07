Mount Charleston is an hour’s drive from the Las Vegas Strip and downtown Las Vegas lies the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area with more than 60 miles of winding trails kept in excellent condition meandering throughout the vast area. It is part of the Humbolt-Toiyabe National Forest. If that name doesn’t ring any bells, that’s okay, as the region is known to locals as Mount Charleston and sometimes also Lee Canyon or the Mount Charleston Wilderness Area. It covers over 316,000 acres of stunning beauty and amazing diversity. Mount Charleston is the highest point in Nevada and is 1,918 feet at it’s highest point.

