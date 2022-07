ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 32-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly pulled out a gun at an officer while at a north St. Louis gas station late Wednesday night. Just before 9:30 p.m., patrol officers were alerted to a Ford 250 seen in the Walnut Park West neighborhood that was wanted for felonies. The 32-year-old driver parked at the gas pumps at a gas station on Goodfellow and went inside. He was then approached by officers as he exited the building.

