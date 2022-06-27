Amtrak train collides with dump truck, derails in Missouri

Just before three o'clock, the Bath Fire Department was called out to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of East Elm Street. The fire started in one of the apartment buildings and jumped to a neighboring building as firefighters arrived. Everyone was able to get out of their apartment safely. Mutual aid was called in from six neighboring fire departments to provide manpower.
Preparations are well underway for what's being billed as one of the largest fireworks shows in the region, set for this Saturday at Indian Lake. This year's "Light Up The Lake" event starts at 10 p.m. on July 2nd, with the pyrotechnics being shot off along the south bank of the lake between Russell's Point and Lakeview. Organizers say if you're not watching by boat, the west bank of the lake and Oldfield Beach will allow for some of the best viewing. And they say if you liked last year's show this will be even better and have features that will be unique to Indian Lake.
Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted received the Ohio Broadband and Cable Association’s inaugural Champion of Broadband Award for his work through BroadbandOhio to bring reliable, affordable internet to residents that may not have had it before. Husted says the program has a goal of making Ohio a tech-savvy state. “When...
Ohio’s Heartbeat bill took effect on Friday, a day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade. The state’s abortion ban was passed three years ago, but the federal courts blocked the bill from taking effect in the state. Within hours of the U.S. Supreme Court reversal of the 1973 decision that made abortion access a constitutional right, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a motion to immediately dissolve that court’s injunction.
