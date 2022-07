Now on Peacock after a good, solid theatrical run, The Bad Guys is an animated comedy taking author Aaron Blabey’s series of kid books (in the vein of Captain Underpants and the like) and transforming them into a spoofy riff on action-heist movies. It’s been described as Shrek crossed with Quentin Tarantino, which, OK, sure, whatever, but at least it’s not yet another Pixar tear-duct milker or earwormer of a Disney musical, right? Now let’s see if that skewed-angle approach works or just clunks. THE BAD GUYS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Los Angeles. A diner. Mr. Wolf (voice...

MOVIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO