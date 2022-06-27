Police chief: 24-hour patrols a challenge

Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby will talk to city councilors Tuesday, June 28 about social media posts over the weekend claiming police would cease patrolling from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily starting Aug. 23.

The Baker City Council’s regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.

Duby said on Monday morning that he and City Manager Jonathan Cannon have had preliminary discussions about the police patrol schedule — including potentially reducing patrols from the current 24-hour schedule — but they have made no decision.

Cannon emphasized on Monday morning that although he and Duby have talked about the challenge of maintaining 24-hour patrols given the police department’s staffing, police will continue to respond to emergency calls around the clock as needed regardless of the patrol schedule.

“This idea that you would call police and nobody shows up is an outright fabrication,” Cannon said. “That is not acceptable to us in any form.”

Duby said it is possible, however, that sometime in the future, officers would not be patrolling during periods when calls for police response are relatively rare.

He said department records show that the 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. timeframe is a comparatively quiet period in terms of calls. He said more than 90% of calls during that period would not require an immediate response but could be handled after the day shift officers went on duty.

In that scenario — which Cannon emphasized is only one of multiple possibilities, all of which will be considered — Duby said calls to the emergency dispatch center would be forwarded to the city police department’s on-call supervisor, who would then decide, based on the circumstances, whether to call in an officer to respond.

In an email to the Herald on Monday morning, Cannon wrote that although there is “no plan to have zero coverage in the city between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.” — meaning that police would respond to calls but wouldn’t necessary be on patrol — “we may need to consider different variations of coverage at targeted hours of the day. Heavier coverage during peak hours and lighter coverage at other hours of the day. What this looks like is yet to be determined.”

Duby said maintaining 24-hour patrols has been a constant challenge since he started with Baker City Police, as a lieutenant, almost three years ago.

Duby, who formerly worked for Oregon State Police, has been chief for the past year.

Even when the department is fully staffed based on its current budget, with eight patrol officers, it can be difficult, due to vacations, illnesses and other absences, to keep two officers on patrol around the clock, Duby said.

The city has six patrol officers now.

A seventh officer is at the state training academy and will be available to start work in August, Duby said.

The city is also advertising for a patrol officer vacancy. Another current patrol officer is scheduled to go to the training academy in August.

To maintain 24-hour patrols, Duby said the department often has to call in off-duty officers to work overtime.

He said that has contributed to what Cannon, in his email, described as “an undesirable turnover rate of officers.”

The department has had an average of one or two officers resign each year for more than a decade, Duby said.

Cannon wrote in his email that “some reasons for this include burnout and the inability to use accrued leave.”

Duby said that in assessing the staffing issues, he has looked at switching from the current schedule, with patrol officers working 12-hour shifts, to a 10-hour shift. That could result in the city dropping patrols, but not ending police emergency response, for some period, potentially four hours, each day, he said.

Duby said that as part of his assessment, he asked a department employee to compile a schedule, for discussion purposes only, that included the 10-hour shifts and reduced patrol schedule.

Duby said that conceptual schedule was inadvertently released as an actual work schedule, what Cannon described in his email as “a miscommunication.”

Duby said he takes responsibility for the mistake.

“That released schedule was then posted to social media,” Cannon wrote in his email. “That created an unnecessary stir and excitement as knee-jerk posts are prone to do. We want to calm the discussion down and bring it back to where it needs to be, which is a discussion on how to solve the above-mentioned challenges. The above issues need to be addressed in a slow, methodical and open discussion with Council.”

That discussion will start during Tuesday’s meeting, which is earlier than Cannon and Duby had intended, since they have not settled on a list of proposals to present to councilors.

Duby said he would prefer to maintain the current 24-hour patrols.

“I think we can all say that’s absolutely the best,” he said. “But it’s really, really difficult.”

Councilors react

Mayor Kerry McQuisten said Tuesday’s presentation from Duby is important.

“So we can separate rumors from fact in public. I’m clearly not in favor of ANY gaps in patrol coverage,” McQuisten wrote to the Herald.

Councilor Johnny Waggoner Sr. agreed.

“This couldn’t ever pass council,” he said on Monday morning, referring to the potential for less than 24-hour patrolling. “It makes no sense. I just want to know what’s going on.”

Waggoner said public safety is a top priority for the council, including 24-hour patrol coverage.

Councilor Shane Alderson said he would not support reducing patrol coverage.

Councilor Joanna Dixon declined to comment until she had talked about the situation with Cannon and Duby.

The council is scheduled during Tuesday’s meeting to adopt the budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

The budget for the police department is close to that for the current year, with the staffing actually increasing slightly, from 18.68 full-time equivalents to 19.08. Total personnel costs for the coming fiscal year are $2,317,888, compared with an approved amount of $2,328,757 for the current fiscal year.