Mayor Muriel Bowser announced in a release Wednesday that Washington D.C.’s minimum wage will increase. The minimum wage for D.C. workers, starting Friday, will increase from $15 per hour to $16.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour to $5.35 per hour for tipped employees under the Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment of 2016, the release states. GW student employees are paid at least the minimum wage for D.C. and will be paid at the increased wage starting Friday, according to GW Career Services.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO