ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waller, TX

CRASH CLEARS IN WALLER-DRIVER LIFE FLIGHTED

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crash on SH 6 near Center Hill in Waller is in the clearing stages. A box...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

INTOXICATED DRIVER INVOLVED IN SERIOUS CRASH ARRESTED

On June 4, 2022, just after 8:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable was responding to a scene running lights and siren. He was traveling westbound on North Loop 336 . As he approached Longmire he had a red light and stopped to make sure the intersection was clear and was about to start moving again after observing a Toyota Tacoma which was just entering the intersection on a green light stop to yield to the deputy. It was then the deputy observed a blue Toyota Rav4 driven by Carlos Antonio Garza traveling eastbound on North Loop 336. Garza completely disregarded the red light at a high rate of speed without even attempting to slow down and slammed into the Tacoma. The driver of the Tacoma, Cecil Loveless suffered extensive injuries and was transported to HCA Conroe, his wife Rita Loveless, who was the passenger was also seriously injured. Mr. Loveless suffered a broken leg, fractured skull, punctured lung, a torn diaphragm, broken jaw, a lacerated kidney, ruptured spleen, broken pelvis, multiple internal injuries, and a shattered shoulder and had to be given nine units of blood. His wife Rita suffered a brain bleed, a broken hip, a broken wrist, a lacerated spleen, and liver, and broken fingers, ribs, and elbow. Garza was also injured and transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. There Garza attempted to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse in doing so. It was also learned he was under the influence of cannabis and had a blood-alcohol level of .259. With .08 being legally intoxicated in Texas, this was three times the legal limit. After he was released from the hospital he returned home. A warrant was issued for his arrest and on Wednesday Conroe Police arrested him at his home. Garza is charged with two counts on intoxication assault. He is being held on a total of $100,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Intoxicated Wrong-Way Driver Sentenced to Fifteen Years In Fatal Crash

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the 9th District Court, Judge Phil Grant presiding, Robert Earl Smith Jr., 32, pled guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault and received fifteen years and ten years in prison, respectively. These sentences with be served concurrently. The range of punishment for Intoxication Manslaughter is two to twenty years, and the range for Intoxication Assault is two to ten years. In addition, Smith was probation eligible. Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Section prosecutors Michael Ghutzman and Brittany Hansford prosecuted these cases. Smith will not be eligible for parole until 2030.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

Heavy Houston police presence seen outside home in River Oaks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An ABC13 crew is at the scene of a home where Houston Police Department's SWAT units were seen outside of Thursday afternoon. SWAT units were seen in the 3800 block of Del Monte Drive in the River Oaks area at about 11:40 a.m., though HPD said an investigation started at about 9 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Waller, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Waller, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Waller, TX
fox26houston.com

Hours-long Houston police standoff ends at River Oaks home

HOUSTON - An hours-long standoff has ended outside a home in Houston's River Oaks community. Houston Police say their SWAT team and officers attempted to execute a search warrant at a home in the 3800 block of Del Monde Dr. around 10 a.m. Thursday. Nearly five hours after they arrived,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Construction truck crashes into massive hole in west Houston

HOUSTON — A truck that hauls construction containers drove through a construction site and crashed into a massive hole in the ground on Eldridge Parkway near the Katy Freeway, Houston police said. According to authorities, the driver of the truck swerved to avoid another vehicle before crashing through construction...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

3 injured in boat crash on Lake Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON — Three people were injured Tuesday in a boat crash, according to authorities. The crash happened on Lake Houston just before 6 p.m., authorities said. Authorities said the boat crashed into a dock in the 20000 block of Atascocita Lake Drive, in the Humble area. One person was...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Waller Fire Department#Txdot Engineers#Waller County Paint
Navasota Examiner

21-year-old killed in wreck

A 21-year-old Waller man lost his life in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, June 25, at approximately 6:30 a.m. in Navasota. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize sated officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Texas State Highway 6 just south of the Navasota River. Mize said officers located a Chevrolet Suburban in the median of the northbound and southbound lanes. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
NAVASOTA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PICKUP CRASHES INTO NEW CANEY BUSINESS

Just after 7 am a 19-year-old driver was southbound on the I-69 feeder approaching the intersection of FM 1485 when he said his brakes failed. He crossed the parking lot of the First Baptist Church and slammed into the building which housed a former beauty shop. East Montgomery County FIrefighters were able to stop additional damage due to broken water lines. The driver was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. Git R Done towing removed the vehicle from the building. The driver was cited for failure to control speed.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Highest rainfall totals expected to miss Houston off to the east

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect from Houston to the coast, but the highest rain totals are likely to fall east of Houston on Friday. This new low-pressure center that spun up over Galveston Bay will push the deepest moisture toward Beaumont and Lake Charles. Locally this will put the highest risk for street flooding over Chambers and Liberty Counties.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Teenager reported missing in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A 16-year-old Brazos County teenager went missing on Saturday, June 25. The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says Natalie Patranella was last seen in the 4900 block of Cole Lane, near Highway 30 in Brazos County. Authorities believe that she might still be...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JUDGE ORDERS DOGS DESTROYED AFTER MAULING AND ALMOST KILLING MAGNOLIA WOMAN

Rebecca Hatcher of Magnolia remains in ICU at Memorial Hermann Woodlands after more than seven surgeries. This after she was walking near her home in the 37000 block of Pine Bark in the Hazy Hollow Subdivision when she was attacked on the road by three pit bulls and dragged into the ditch. The incident occurred just after 10:30 pm on June 20, 2022. Tammy Remey, a resident just down the street heard the screaming and came out to see what was happening. She realized it was down the street so got in her car and drove toward the source. She was met by the horrific sight of three pit bulls mauling a woman on the ground who at that point quit screaming and made Tammy believe she was dead. Tammy called 911 and tried to get a friend down the street to help. He wasn’t home so she returned seconds later as 911 told her not to exit the vehicle. The dogs ran off. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as did Magnolia Fire Department and MCHD. Rebecca was extremely critical as she was transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. There she immediately went into surgery. Montgomery County Animal Control was alerted as was Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constables Animal Cruelty Division. Animal Control was able to locate the dogs and take them into custody. One of the dogs was in such bad shape with a large unrelated gash to his leg that Montgomery County Vets had to do surgery on it. Wednesday morning the owner of the dogs, Mitchell Weemes appeared in the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Matt Masden’s Courtroom. The reason was to determine if the dogs should be put down. After hearing both sides and the investigator’s statement the dogs were ordered destroyed. Weemes broke down asking the Judge to see his dogs. Masden told Animal Control to give him 48 hours to do so before the dogs were destroyed. Weems told the judge that he had paid a friend to watch the three dogs. The friend resided across the street from the witness. The rear of the house is fenced but not the front. Even today as investigators were in the area residents’ and dogs were running after people down the street. Investigator Toby McLaughlan with Precinct 2 Animal Cruelty stated dogs were running all over the neighborhood and animal control was unable to round up all the dogs due to some staffing shortages, and an entire county to handle. Also if they arrive and the dog has already retreated to the owner’s property they are unable to cite or capture the animal. He stated residents needed to use caution while walking in the neighborhood. Chris Hatcher, Rebecca Hatcher’s brother said he was able to communicate with Rebecca using a notepad yesterday. She is still on a ventilator and feeding tube as the damage was also done to her trachea. Today Tammy showed us the location which was just feet from Rebecca’s driveway. Blood and human hair could be seen in the ditch. Tammy said when she first saw her that she was on the road and the dogs dragged her into the ditch. The family wished to share the photos to show dog owners just how bad an injury can be with dogs not secured. Chris Hatcher, Rebecca’s brother posted on GOFUNDME We have no idea what the cost of all this will be or how much care Rebecca will need once she is released from the hospital. She has had numerous surgeries since arriving at the hospital, along with blood transfusions to save her life. They are talking about equipment already that she is going to need to be able to help her recover from her injuries. Rebecca has no insurance and is currently unemployed. My parents are in their mid-seventies and have been dealing with my father battling cancer for the last two years, caring for my brother, who is disabled, and raising my nephew. Anything you can donate is greatly appreciated.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Brian B. Reyes

Houston Police: ARRESTED: Johnathan Rashon Carter, 18, and Damon Steber, 20, are charged with capital murder in fat

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWbZH_0XwAEy_fM.jpgHouston Police. ARRESTED: Johnathan Rashon Carter, 18, and Damon Steber, 20, are charged with capital murder in fatal shooting of a man at 12931 Nyack Dr. on June 15. A 3rd suspect is wanted. Tips: Call 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU. Details: https://t.co/7i3zqg0oMH #HouNews #OneSafeHouston https://t.co/XZaXLMe1hi.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

SECOND FATAL CRASH IN TWO NIGHTS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Sunday morning just after midnight Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a reported rollover crash on SH 249 at Sentinal Oaks. Information was the vehicle was deep in the woods. Units arrived and found not a rolled-over vehicle but a m…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/second-fatal-crash-in-two-nights-in-montgomery-county/

Comments / 0

Community Policy