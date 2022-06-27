ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man accused of sexually abusing minor pleads not guilty

By Kimberly Bautista Esmores
Saipan Tribune
 3 days ago

A man accused of inappropriately touching a minor has pleaded not guilty to the sexual abuse charge filed against him. Venitus Ruwaath, 41, pleaded not guilty last week to one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree during his arraignment before...

www.saipantribune.com

CBS DFW

Timothy Huff gets life in prison without parole in Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull's death

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In the late hours of June 29, the jury sentenced Timothy Huff, 36, to life in prison without parole in the murder of Fort Worth Police Officer Garrett Hull.On June 27, a Tarrant County jury found Huff guilty in the murder of Hull.  Tarrant County District Attorney Lloyd Whelchel described Huff as someone who has been in and out of the criminal justice system for much of his life, saying he's not finished with committing crimes.Hull was killed in September 2018 outside the Los Vaqueros bar in the 400 block of Biddison Street. He was undercover at the time of his murder. Hull was a Fort Worth police officer for 17 years and was in law enforcement for 19 years.
FORT WORTH, TX

