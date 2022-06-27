Man accused of sexually abusing minor pleads not guilty

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In the late hours of June 29, the jury sentenced Timothy Huff, 36, to life in prison without parole in the murder of Fort Worth Police Officer Garrett Hull.On June 27, a Tarrant County jury found Huff guilty in the murder of Hull. Tarrant County District Attorney Lloyd Whelchel described Huff as someone who has been in and out of the criminal justice system for much of his life, saying he's not finished with committing crimes.Hull was killed in September 2018 outside the Los Vaqueros bar in the 400 block of Biddison Street. He was undercover at the time of his murder. Hull was a Fort Worth police officer for 17 years and was in law enforcement for 19 years.

