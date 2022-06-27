ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Video Shows Anthony Rendon Punching Jesse Winker During Ugly MLB Brawl

By Matthew Demeke
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMG3b_0gNfKAJt00

(FULL Brawl Below): When the Angels made a late decision Sunday to go with little-used reliever Andrew Wantz as their opener on the mound, the Mariners suspected they might be about to get payback for a fastball that got awfully close to Mike Trout's head the previous night during the Angels-Mariners game.

The Angels said that wasn't the reason and yet Wantz threw a pitch behind Julio Rodriguez's head in the first inning and then hit Jesse Winker in the hip to start the second. A wild, angry brawl ensued, resulting in the ejections of six players and both managers. The fracas will be remembered by both teams a whole lot longer than the Angels' 2-1 victory over Seattle.

In the middle of it, Anthony Rendon who is out for the season for the Angels threw a punch at Winker in the middle of the brawl.

Major League Baseball will likely be handing down suspensions and fines throughout the week as the league reviews the video.

Clay Travis on Low NBA Finals Ratings: 'Going Woke Has Broken the NBA'

Why It's Highly Unlikely that Kyrie Irving Joins LeBron and the Lakers

Colin Cowherd Says This Blockbuster NBA Trade Could Shake Up the Sport

Doug Gottlieb Says 'Data' Tells You Nobody Cares About Brittney Griner Saga

Why the Angels Should Trade Shohei Ohtani ASAP

Colin Cowherd Says LeBron James Could Finish His Career With this NBA Team

Doug Gottlieb: 'System Player' Steph Curry Wouldn't Be Elite Somewhere Else

Why Aaron Rodgers Being In Love With Himself Chased Away Davante Adams

Clay Travis: Jack Del Rio Shouldn't Have Apologized For Jan. 6th Comments

Get Lost Cowboys, Colin Cowherd Says This Franchise is Now 'America's Team'

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The real reason Freddie Freeman fired his agent after leaving Braves for Dodgers

Three months ago, Freddie Freeman shockingly left the Atlanta Braves to sign a massive six-year $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers already boasted one of the best lineups in baseball and added a future Hall of Fame first baseman. Everything seemed to fall into place when the season began. However, the […] The post The real reason Freddie Freeman fired his agent after leaving Braves for Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Did Freddie Freeman admit to making big mistake?

Freddie Freeman has made a major move that indicates he feels he made a huge mistake. Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the offseason after negotiations failed with his former team, the Atlanta Braves. Over the weekend, Freeman visited Atlanta for the first time since signing with the Dodgers. He received a warm reception from Braves fans and was completely emotional.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
NBC Sports

Steph sends heartfelt goodbye to JTA after Lakers deal

Juan Toscano-Anderson is leaving the Bay and headed for SoCal, but he will forever remain an Oakland hero. And from one Bay Area legend to another, 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry showed love to the East Oakland native. Toscano-Anderson reached an agreement with the Lakers shortly after the NBA’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Gottlieb
Person
Clay Travis
Person
Jesse James
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Colin Cowherd
FanSided

Braves: 3 photos that prove Freddie Freeman never wanted to leave Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves celebrated Freddie Freeman over the weekend, but the star first baseman struggled with emotions in his return. On Tuesday, he fired his agents. Freeman never really intended to leave Atlanta, and Tuesday’s news all but confirmed that. They played hardball with the Braves, and Alex Anthopoulos called Freeman’s bluff, trading for Matt Olson to replace him.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Mariners#Major League Baseball#Nba
numberfire.com

Phillies' Darick Hall hitting cleanup in MLB debut

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies called up Hall from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of Wednesday's game, and he will be the designated hitter and cleanup batter in his MLB debut. Bryce Harper's thumb injury should free up consistent playing time for Hall if he performs well. Nick Castellanos is starting in right field on Wednesday over Odubel Herrera.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy