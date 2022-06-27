Video Shows Anthony Rendon Punching Jesse Winker During Ugly MLB Brawl

(FULL Brawl Below): When the Angels made a late decision Sunday to go with little-used reliever Andrew Wantz as their opener on the mound, the Mariners suspected they might be about to get payback for a fastball that got awfully close to Mike Trout's head the previous night during the Angels-Mariners game.

The Angels said that wasn't the reason and yet Wantz threw a pitch behind Julio Rodriguez's head in the first inning and then hit Jesse Winker in the hip to start the second. A wild, angry brawl ensued, resulting in the ejections of six players and both managers. The fracas will be remembered by both teams a whole lot longer than the Angels' 2-1 victory over Seattle.

In the middle of it, Anthony Rendon who is out for the season for the Angels threw a punch at Winker in the middle of the brawl.

Major League Baseball will likely be handing down suspensions and fines throughout the week as the league reviews the video.

Clay Travis on Low NBA Finals Ratings: 'Going Woke Has Broken the NBA'

Why It's Highly Unlikely that Kyrie Irving Joins LeBron and the Lakers

Colin Cowherd Says This Blockbuster NBA Trade Could Shake Up the Sport

Doug Gottlieb Says 'Data' Tells You Nobody Cares About Brittney Griner Saga

Why the Angels Should Trade Shohei Ohtani ASAP

Colin Cowherd Says LeBron James Could Finish His Career With this NBA Team

Doug Gottlieb: 'System Player' Steph Curry Wouldn't Be Elite Somewhere Else

Why Aaron Rodgers Being In Love With Himself Chased Away Davante Adams

Clay Travis: Jack Del Rio Shouldn't Have Apologized For Jan. 6th Comments

Get Lost Cowboys, Colin Cowherd Says This Franchise is Now 'America's Team'