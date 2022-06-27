ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene's history with the far-right

By Odette Yousef
ksut.org
 3 days ago

The arrest of members of a white nationalist...

www.ksut.org

KREM2

Kootenai County Sheriff criticized for appearing at rally attended by white nationalists

POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris is facing scrutiny after his appearance at a GOP rally reportedly attended by multiple white nationalists. Regional and national news outlets recently took notice of a video that showed Norris speaking at an April 16 political event at Cruisers Bar and Grill in Post Falls, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Spokane River access at Post Falls opens to the public

POST FALLS, Idaho — Avista announced Wednesday that Spokane River recreation will be permitted beginning today in the area between the Spokane Street Bridge in Post Falls and the boater safety cables located just upstream of the Post Falls Dam. "River flows have dropped sufficiently to allow summer operations...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Sheriff scrutinized for rally attendance

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris is facing scrutiny after his appearance at a GOP rally reportedly attended by multiple white nationalists. Regional and national news outlets recently took notice of a video that showed Norris speaking at an April 16 political event at Cruisers Bar and Grill in Post Falls.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane city closures and activities planned for July 4

In observance of the Independence Day holiday, Spokane City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 4. On-street paid parking meters will not require payments on Monday, July 4. Garbage pickup and curbside recycling will be a day late after the Fourth of July, with pickups normally scheduled for Friday, July 8, occurring on Saturday, July 9.
SPOKANE, WA
kmvt

FBI tracked Patriot Front prior to Coeur d’Alene arrests

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Additional details are coming to light on what led to the arrest of 31 men with ties to the Patriot Front in Coeur D’Alene earlier this month, as newly released documents show the FBI was involved in tracking the white supremacist group for over a year prior to their members’ arrests.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Newborn baby abandoned on steps of Coeur d'Alene apartment

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) found an abandoned newborn baby on the steps of an apartment complex early Thursday morning. At approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, officers arrived to the area of Hanely Avenue and North Courcelles Parkway after receiving a report of an abandoned baby. The baby was reportedly left on the doorstep of a nearby apartment.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Newborn Baby Abandoned on Idaho Apartment Doorstep

Northern Idaho is trying to locate a mother who left a newborn, just hours old, on the front doorstep of an apartment. KTVB Says, "The Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) found an abandoned newborn baby on the steps of an apartment complex early Thursday morning. Medical personnel arrived and took the baby to Kootenai Health to be evaluated. Police said the baby appeared to be a full-term, healthy baby. The baby, who police said was born just hours before they arrived to the apartment, was wrapped in a towel and left in an outside stroller."
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
KXLY

We hit Spokane’s all time high temperature one year ago

SPOKANE, Wash.– On June 29, 2021, weather instruments in Spokane recorded an all-time record high temperature of 109 degrees Fahrenheit. It would be the third straight day above 100° in the Lilac City and there would be a fourth the next day before the heat started to ease up.
SPOKANE, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Restaurant Named One of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in America

Nestled in a city that is home to 791 residents, this locally owned restaurant is among an elite list of places worth pulling off major freeways to enjoy!. 24/7 Tempo put together a list of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurant in Every State and the choice for Idaho is in one of our state’s most interesting small towns - Wallace. The once booming silver mining town proclaimed itself the “Center of the Universe” in 2004, because no one could prove that it wasn’t. According to Atlas Obscura, They installed a manhole cover to prove it and designed it to include initials of the towns four main mines that resulted in producing over 1.2 billion dollars in silver.
IDAHO STATE
Sandpoint Reader

County adopts amendment to non-conforming use code

Bonner County commissioners approved an amendment to the county’s land use code June 23, allowing for the expansion of natural resource-based, legal non-conforming uses — such as mining — within parcel boundaries established when the county adopted its revised code in 2008. Previously, grandfathered mining operations fell...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
uidaho.edu

Coeur d’Alene Faculty Member Named 2022 Women of the Year Honoree

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — University of Idaho Professor Julie Amador has earned a spot as a 2022 Women of the Year honoree by the Idaho Business Review. Amador is a Coeur d’Alene-based mathematics education professor with the U of I College of Education, Health and Human Sciences.
MOSCOW, ID

