Spurs, Hawks 'On Verge' of Dejounte Murray Trade, John Collins Not Involved

The Spurs are 'on the verge' of trading Dejounte to the Hawks, but John Collins wouldn't be involved.

The San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks continue to be engaged in the most frequently discussed trade talks currently circulating in NBA trade rumors . The focus of those conversations is All-Star guard Dejounte Murray .

According to WSB-Ch. 2 Atlanta Sports Director Zach Klein, the Spurs and Hawks are 'on the verge' of agreeing to a trade centered around Murray. The trade return for San Antonio would include Danilo Gallinari instead of John Collins . There would still be significant draft capital involved.

Murray is coming off his first All-Star campaign with averages 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals. He's also signed for just $16.6 million next season and is signed through the 2023-24 season. The Spurs are seeking a "Jrue Holiday-like" trade return to consider parting with him.

If the Spurs feel as though the ceiling of their current group is low, the best option would be to trade Murray before the final two years of his contract play out. They will be limited in what they can offer on an extension in advance of his free agency due to his current annual salaries being so much lower than his value. The risk would be that he leaves when he reaches the open market.

Gallinari is entering the final year of his contract and is only guaranteed to earn $5 million of his $21.45 million salary. If the Spurs desire to acquire his contract with the intent of waiving his partially-guaranteed salary to maximize their salary cap space, they have until June 29 to do so (per Spotrac ).

Getting a deal done before Gallinari's guarantee date would enable the Spurs to waive him to clear the cap space then use their additional spending room as an asset. San Antonio could get active using their cap space to acquire bad contracts while getting compensated with assets in the process.

The Hawks do not possess much for extra valuable draft capital. The only additional first-round pick they own is the Charlotte Hornets' 2023 first-round pick, which is protected 1-16 in 2023, 1-14 in 2024, and 1-14 in 2025. Essentially, the only extra first-round pick the Hawks own is guaranteed to never be a lottery pick.

The Hawks do at least possess all of their future first-round picks. By pursuing a trade of this nature, the Spurs would be maximizing their outlook for a top pick in the loaded 2023 NBA Draft while adding additional future assets.

