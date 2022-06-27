Not So Fast! Johnny Depp Shuts Down Report He's Returning To 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Franchise With $301 Million Deal

mega

Johnny Depp has no plans to return to Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after his $15 million victory in court against his ex-wife, Amber Heard .

Earlier today, the Australian outlet Poptopic reported Depp was set to close a $301 million deal with Disney to return as Jack Sparrow in another Pirates film along with a series for Disney+.

An unnamed source told the outlet, “Disney are very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp. They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another Pirates film or two."

A spokesperson for the 59-year-old Hollywood star tells Radar this is not true and he has no plans to put on his costume for another go.

During his bombshell trial with his ex-wife, Depp claimed her false allegations of abuse cost him his role in Pirates 6 and a $22.5 million check.

His former agent Tracey Jacobs claimed she had not been informed of any official deal. It also came out that Margot Robbie was being discussed as a potential actor to take over the franchise from Depp.

Prior to his court victory, Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer was said to have pushed hard for Depp to return with no luck.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Depp was awarded $15 million from his ex-wife after his team convinced a juror that Heard had defamed him.

His lawsuit said Heard had made up stories that Depp abused her during their marriage and carried on with the lie for years. He told the court he never touched Heard nor had he ever touched any woman in his life. He said her claims led to him being canceled in the industry for years with nobody wanting to be associated with him.

The Aquaman actress claimed she told the truth and said Depp did get physical with her during their relationship. She detailed several alleged incidents including one where the actor allegedly sexually assaulted her with a vodka bottle while on a trip in Australia. He denied the accusation.

While Depp is not returning to Pirates, RadarOnline.com reported earlier today the actor was spotted leaving in preparation for his new role as King Louie XV in the French filmmaker Maiwenn Le Besco's highly-anticipated film.