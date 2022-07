Teofimo Lopez Jr. will return to the city that officially crowned him a king. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that plans are finalized for Lopez’s August 13 ring return to relocate to Las Vegas from its originally targeted South Florida destination. The former lineal and unified lightweight champion will face Mexico’s Pedro Campa at Resorts World Las Vegas, atop an ESPN telecast that will mark Lopez’s official run in the junior welterweight division, as previously reported in separate breaking news stories by BoxingScene.com and ESPN.com.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO