Jesus M. Rojas remains in a Caguas prison facing a series of charges and with more to come for the troubled boxer. Court documents acquired by BoxingScene.com reveal that Rojas was arrested on June 23 and charged on June 24 with two counts of violating Puerto Rico’s Law 54—Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act—after physically assaulting his partner with a deadly weapon and in the presence of five minors in the house at the time. The former interim featherweight titlist was also charged with four counts of child abuse, one count of lewd and lascivious acts against one of his daughters and one count of illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO