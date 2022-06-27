ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

$10M grant awarded to expand internet access in Michigan

By WILX News 10
WILX-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Not everyone has access to affordable internet, but that could soon change thanks to a federal grant. Michigan State University and Merit Network are joint...

