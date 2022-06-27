ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burn ban could dampen fireworks celebrations

By TENA LEE
 4 days ago

A burn ban effective within the Hendersonville city limits since June 22 could impact individual fireworks celebrations, but the city’s annual July 3 Freedom Festival – that culminates with a fireworks finale at dark - is scheduled to go on as planned.

A city ordinance for years banned the shooting of fireworks within the city limits without a permit from the city fire marshal. The ordinance did little to discourage revelers, however.

In an effort to allow citizens some time to celebrate while making the ordinance easier to enforce, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen amended the law in 2019 to allow fireworks to be shot in the city within a certain time period without a permit. Those times are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 1-3 and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4.

However, the ordinance also states that no fireworks without a permit will be allowed while a burn ban issued by the city or state is in effect. Those who violate the ordinance are subject to a $50 fine.

Hendersonville Fire Chief Scotty Bush said on Monday that the city would need to get a significant amount of rain before he would feel comfortable lifting the burn ban.

“Everything is so dry right now, we would need a good steady rain for a half-day or a day,” he said.

Should the burn ban remain in effect through July 4, Bush urges citizens to respect the ban and refrain from shooting off fireworks.

“If it stays as dry as it is, the potential is there for some serious problems,” he said.

Mayor Jamie Clary said the city plans to enforce the fireworks ordinance.

“Those who voted for the ordinance did so with the objective to find a reasonable time to shoot fireworks and [for anyone who shoots] outside those times, we’re going to enforce it,” he said. “And if there’s a burn ban in place, we’ll enforce that also… We want to make sure our homes and people are safe.”

Regardless of the burn ban, the city’s annual Freedom Fest will go on as scheduled since organizers have obtained a permit. As it does every year, the fire department is making sure safety precautions are in place, Bush noted.

Presented by Re/Max Choice Properties and benefitting the Hendersonville Chamber Foundation, the annual event is the city’s largest by attendance. Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. in Drake's Creek Park with a Hendersonville Has Talent competition. Live music featuring Guilty Pleasures, Timothy James, Connor McCutcheon, Billy Gaines and Brooke Voland will entertain from 6 to 9 p.m. with fireworks set to go off at 9 p.m. Food trucks and a Kids Zone will also be available.

For more information about the Freedom Festival, go to www.freedomfestivaltn.com.

