Like the Start menu, the Taskbar in Windows 11 has gotten a thumb's down from a lot of people, mostly because it's much less customizable than its Windows 10 counterpart. In Windows 10, you can move the Taskbar to any of the four sides of the screen, combine taskbar buttons, change the size of the buttons, and increase the height of the taskbar itself. None of those capabilities are available in Windows 11, at least not in the current version.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO