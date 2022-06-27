ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big US Cities Where the Most Families Need Food Stamps

By Michael B. Sauter
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8gXp_0gNfGFJ000 Inflation has driven up the prices of nearly all goods and services, including necessary items such as groceries. The cost of a carton of eggs was 32% higher in May compared to a year ago. According to a report by Moody’s Analytics, American families pay $311 more each month, on average, for essential goods compared to one year ago. To survive the price hikes, millions of Americans may have to rely on the government’s food assistance benefits, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

As of 2020, roughly 13.8 million U.S. households, about one in 10, received SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps. At the more local level, there are highly impoverished places where SNAP assistance is more common.

To find the 50 metropolitan areas with the highest SNAP recipiency rates, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the share of households that received SNAP benefits in the past 12 months from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey. As of 2020, 11.4% of U.S. households received SNAP benefits. Among the 50 metro areas on this list, that share ranges from 16.5% to 28.4% of households.

While factors such as assets and household composition impact whether a household qualifies for the benefit, SNAP recipiency is primarily determined by income. So, as might be expected, metros with lower incomes and higher poverty rates tend to have more households receiving benefits.

In 2020, 13.1% of Americans lived below the poverty line. In 48 of the 50 metro areas on this list, the poverty rate is higher. In the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas, metropolitan area, which has the highest SNAP recipiency among metros, 28.4% of the population lives on poverty-level incomes. These are the states where the most children live in Poverty.

Because income is the primary determinant for SNAP recipiency, unemployment is a major determinant in how many people receive benefits, as those workers who are out of a job are likely to have little to no income. All but five of the metros on this list have five-year average unemployment rates at least as high as the national five-year unemployment rate of 5.3%. The El Centro, California, metropolitan area, which has the fourth highest SNAP recipiency rate among metro areas, has a five-year unemployment rate of 13.6%, the highest such figure among U.S. metros. These are the states with the worst spikes in unemployment since the pandemic began.

Click here to see metros with the highest SNAP recipiency rates
Click here to read our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EnisQ_0gNfGFJ000

50. Jackson, TN
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 16.5%
> Poverty rate: 17.6% -- 61st highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $48,146 -- 38th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 6.3% -- 78th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07SQoy_0gNfGFJ000

49. Altoona, PA
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 16.6%
> Poverty rate: 13.8% -- 173rd highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $50,856 -- 71st lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 4.7% -- 131st lowest of 384 metros

ALSO READ: States With the Most Unreliable Access to Healthy Food

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4IdO_0gNfGFJ000

48. Corpus Christi, TX
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 16.7%
> Poverty rate: 16.0% -- 96th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $56,714 -- 162nd lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 5.6% -- 141st highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ro3rJ_0gNfGFJ000

47. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 16.7%
> Poverty rate: 13.9% -- 164th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $59,030 -- 189th highest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 5.6% -- 149th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1ut4_0gNfGFJ000

46. Pine Bluff, AR
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 16.9%
> Poverty rate: 20.0% -- 25th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $41,856 -- 3rd lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 7.4% -- 31st highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FI2bk_0gNfGFJ000

45. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.0%
> Poverty rate: 18.6% -- 40th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $48,085 -- 37th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 5.4% -- 175th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uu3V2_0gNfGFJ000

44. Rockford, IL
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.0%
> Poverty rate: 14.6% -- 135th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $56,899 -- 164th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 7.7% -- 24th highest of 384 metros

ALSO READ: The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CT8uT_0gNfGFJ000

43. Bakersfield, CA
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.0%
> Poverty rate: 20.4% -- 22nd highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $54,851 -- 129th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 9.1% -- 5th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmt5K_0gNfGFJ000

42. Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, PA
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.1%
> Poverty rate: 14.1% -- 150th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $53,853 -- 118th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 5.3% -- 181st highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dfesq_0gNfGFJ000

41. Florence, SC
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.1%
> Poverty rate: 18.7% -- 37th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $45,037 -- 10th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 5.9% -- 108th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOubP_0gNfGFJ000

40. Medford, OR
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.1%
> Poverty rate: 13.7% -- 176th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $56,327 -- 156th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 5.1% -- 189th lowest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYobi_0gNfGFJ000

39. Macon-Bibb County, GA
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.2%
> Poverty rate: 21.4% -- 16th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $46,083 -- 15th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 6.5% -- 66th highest of 384 metros

ALSO READ: The City Where Most People Live Below the Poverty Line in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2itWKN_0gNfGFJ000

38. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.2%
> Poverty rate: 14.4% -- 145th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $54,726 -- 128th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 4.7% -- 135th lowest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21BgBj_0gNfGFJ000

37. Decatur, IL
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.2%
> Poverty rate: 15.2% -- 126th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $53,725 -- 115th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 7.7% -- 25th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIMFC_0gNfGFJ000

36. Charleston, WV
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.2%
> Poverty rate: 18.1% -- 51st highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $46,099 -- 16th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 6.1% -- 93rd highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSqJd_0gNfGFJ000

35. Yuma, AZ
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.3%
> Poverty rate: 18.2% -- 46th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $48,790 -- 47th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 8.3% -- 14th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AouMi_0gNfGFJ000

34. Lewiston-Auburn, ME
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.3%
> Poverty rate: 11.3% -- 113th lowest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $55,002 -- 141st lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 4.5% -- 102nd lowest of 384 metros

ALSO READ: The City With the Most Expensive Groceries in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6UpW_0gNfGFJ000

33. Valdosta, GA
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.3%
> Poverty rate: 23.1% -- 7th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $43,859 -- 7th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 5.4% -- 169th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suGi7_0gNfGFJ000

32. Springfield, OH
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.5%
> Poverty rate: 15.3% -- 122nd highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $51,504 -- 78th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 6.8% -- 53rd highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2trUoC_0gNfGFJ000

31. Johnstown, PA
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.5%
> Poverty rate: 14.5% -- 136th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $47,644 -- 32nd lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 5.2% -- 191st lowest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s62QC_0gNfGFJ000

30. Erie, PA
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.5%
> Poverty rate: 15.5% -- 113th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $52,863 -- 99th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 5.4% -- 167th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNoOJ_0gNfGFJ000

29. Alexandria, LA
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.6%
> Poverty rate: 18.4% -- 44th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $48,294 -- 44th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 5.6% -- 146th highest of 384 metros

ALSO READ: Cheapest Metros to Get Groceries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yvx8q_0gNfGFJ000

28. Salem, OR
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.7%
> Poverty rate: 13.1% -- 178th lowest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $62,539 -- 131st highest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 5.4% -- 172nd highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XSyQH_0gNfGFJ000

27. Monroe, LA
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.7%
> Poverty rate: 23.5% -- 5th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $43,212 -- 4th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 5.3% -- 179th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gawuu_0gNfGFJ000

26. Springfield, MA
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.8%
> Poverty rate: 14.1% -- 151st highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $61,360 -- 154th highest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 6.0% -- 103rd highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYGhe_0gNfGFJ000

25. Sumter, SC
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 18.0%
> Poverty rate: 19.0% -- 31st highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $45,854 -- 12th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 8.7% -- 9th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XAEX2_0gNfGFJ000

24. Madera, CA
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 18.1%
> Poverty rate: 19.0% -- 29th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $61,924 -- 140th highest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 9.6% -- 4th highest of 384 metros

ALSO READ: States With the Most Unreliable Access to Healthy Food

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kUmYz_0gNfGFJ000

23. Saginaw, MI
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 18.3%
> Poverty rate: 17.6% -- 62nd highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $49,565 -- 55th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 6.5% -- 63rd highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1Q4x_0gNfGFJ000

22. Pueblo, CO
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 18.5%
> Poverty rate: 17.6% -- 60th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $49,979 -- 58th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 6.9% -- 49th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k88iy_0gNfGFJ000

21. Cumberland, MD-WV
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 18.6%
> Poverty rate: 14.9% -- 132nd highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $50,188 -- 61st lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 7.4% -- 29th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Dajb_0gNfGFJ000

20. Hammond, LA
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 18.6%
> Poverty rate: 20.2% -- 23rd highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $48,745 -- 46th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 7.1% -- 42nd highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126KP8_0gNfGFJ000

19. Albany-Lebanon, OR
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 18.6%
> Poverty rate: 12.3% -- 141st lowest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $59,547 -- 179th highest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 6.8% -- 52nd highest of 384 metros

ALSO READ: The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FbTMQ_0gNfGFJ000

18. Fresno, CA
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 18.8%
> Poverty rate: 20.8% -- 20th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $57,109 -- 168th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 8.8% -- 7th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jZjd_0gNfGFJ000

17. Eugene-Springfield, OR
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 19.0%
> Poverty rate: 17.2% -- 67th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $54,942 -- 137th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 7.1% -- 41st highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XfQge_0gNfGFJ000

16. Merced, CA
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 19.0%
> Poverty rate: 18.8% -- 34th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $56,330 -- 157th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 10.7% -- 2nd highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXlWj_0gNfGFJ000

15. Farmington, NM
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 19.5%
> Poverty rate: 21.7% -- 12th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $47,643 -- 31st lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 8.2% -- 15th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HV77J_0gNfGFJ000

14. Flint, MI
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 19.6%
> Poverty rate: 18.0% -- 54th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $50,269 -- 64th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 8.9% -- 6th highest of 384 metros

ALSO READ: The City Where Most People Live Below the Poverty Line in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHr9F_0gNfGFJ000

13. Rocky Mount, NC
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 19.8%
> Poverty rate: 18.1% -- 50th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $46,482 -- 20th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 7.8% -- 22nd highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SiS0C_0gNfGFJ000

12. Longview, WA
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 19.9%
> Poverty rate: 13.3% -- 186th lowest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $58,791 -- 191st lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 6.5% -- 67th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26oXf1_0gNfGFJ000

11. Beckley, WV
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 20.1%
> Poverty rate: 21.0% -- 17th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $43,444 -- 5th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 7.0% -- 44th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440r36_0gNfGFJ000

10. El Paso, TX
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 20.1%
> Poverty rate: 19.5% -- 26th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $48,193 -- 40th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 6.0% -- 105th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017qjg_0gNfGFJ000

9. Albany, GA
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 21.3%
> Poverty rate: 23.3% -- 6th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $46,323 -- 18th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 8.4% -- 12th highest of 384 metros

ALSO READ: The City With the Most Expensive Groceries in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wC8uJ_0gNfGFJ000

8. Yakima, WA
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 21.5%
> Poverty rate: 16.5% -- 84th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $54,917 -- 136th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 6.4% -- 69th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTX4V_0gNfGFJ000

7. Visalia, CA
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 22.1%
> Poverty rate: 21.8% -- 11th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $52,534 -- 94th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 9.9% -- 3rd highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QyTgJ_0gNfGFJ000

6. Las Cruces, NM
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 23.0%
> Poverty rate: 24.8% -- 3rd highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $44,024 -- 8th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 7.6% -- 26th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23N1mg_0gNfGFJ000

5. Grants Pass, OR
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 23.4%
> Poverty rate: 16.0% -- 100th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $47,733 -- 34th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 7.4% -- 28th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ii2xN_0gNfGFJ000

4. El Centro, CA
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 23.6%
> Poverty rate: 22.5% -- 8th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $46,222 -- 17th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 13.6% -- the highest of 384 metros

ALSO READ: Cheapest Metros to Get Groceries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HFAVZ_0gNfGFJ000

3. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 23.6%
> Poverty rate: 26.7% -- 2nd highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $41,200 -- the lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 5.6% -- 140th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AFAq0_0gNfGFJ000

2. Laredo, TX
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 24.6%
> Poverty rate: 24.6% -- 4th highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $50,296 -- 65th lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 5.7% -- 135th highest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X9kBE_0gNfGFJ000

1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 28.4%
> Poverty rate: 28.4% -- the highest of 384 metros
> Median household income: $41,846 -- 2nd lowest of 384 metros
> Unemployment rate: 7.3% -- 32nd highest of 384 metros

Methodology

To determine the metros with the highest SNAP recipiency rates, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the share of households that received SNAP benefits in the past 12 months from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

We used the 384 metropolitan statistical areas as delineated by the United States Office of Management and Budget and used by the Census Bureau as our definition of metros.

Metros were ranked based on the share of households that received SNAP benefits in the past 12 months as of 2020. To break ties, we used the number of households that received SNAP benefits in the past 12 months.

Additional information on poverty rate, median household income, and unemployment rate are also five-year estimates from the 2020 ACS. Because the Census Bureau didn’t release one-year estimates for 2020 due to data collection issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, all ACS data are five-year estimates.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

24/7 Wall St.

The City Where the Most People Rely on Food Stamps in Every State

In June, California announced it would be sending $1,050 checks to approximately 23 million residents to combat the devastating effects inflation has had on state residents. Even if other U.S. states were to follow suit and issue their own so-called inflation relief checks, the checks likely would not be enough on their own for needy […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Big Cities With the Oldest Populations

The U.S. population is older now than it has been since record keeping began. The median age in the United States is 38.2 years, up from 36.9 years a decade ago, and from less than 30 in the 1970s.  This trend is the result of several factors – both long and short term. For one, […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stamps#U S Census Bureau#Poverty#Unemployment Rates#Big Us Cities#Moody S Analytics#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Private Residence in Every State

A man’s home is his castle, so the saying goes. In the case of certain homeowners in the U.S., their home is a castle, a palace, a villa, a manor, a château, or a manor. Across America, there are private residences of incredible size. These can be old or new and in any architectural style […]
REAL ESTATE
Colorado Newsline

Trump lawyer Eastman participates in Colorado election activists’ private communications

John Eastman, the lawyer alleged to have conspired with former President Donald Trump to illegally overturn the 2020 election, participates in a private email group run by the Colorado-based activist organization U.S. Election Integrity Plan. He communicated with group members as recently as this week about the Colorado primary election Tuesday. Eastman’s association with USEIP […] The post Trump lawyer Eastman participates in Colorado election activists’ private communications appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Famous Historic Homes Currently For Sale

Calling a house “historic” is one way a homeowner can try to squeeze extra value out of a home they want to sell. But just because a house is old, it isn’t necessarily historic. What makes a house historic? The National Register of Historic Places has rules on the matter. It says that a house […]
REAL ESTATE
Davenport Journal

The new campground at Lake Manawa State Park has opened

Council Bluffs, IOWA – According to the statement, the 40-campsite campground features modern amenities including full hook-up campsites and a shower house. It also includes a paved walking trail connecting the campground to the beach and Dreamland Playground. Officials said that the campground also features a gated entrance for...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 445 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 244 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 3,784 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 4,238 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 185 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

Every State’s Most Valuable Export

Eighty feet below lower Manhattan is a massive vault containing, as of 2019, nearly a half-million gold bars. What sounds like a setup to a heist film is in real life the basement of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where the U.S. and foreign governments, other central banks, and some international organizations safely […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

How Much Rising Mortgage Rates Could Cost Homebuyers in Alabama

Interest rates on mortgage loans are rising rapidly in the United States. As the Federal Reserve pursues an aggressive strategy of rate hikes to curb inflation, homebuyers are increasingly saddled with higher borrowing costs. The national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is now approaching 6%, up from just 3.79% in January. The rate increase could […]
ALABAMA STATE
