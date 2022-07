Trails in the Sand by Peter Traceit: The Street Detective. Peter Traceit knows a familiar smell even if the name changes. Governor DeSatan signed House Bill 1467 into law which imposes term limits on School Board members in the 67 school districts in Florida. There are Board members in Broward who have 12 already but lucky for them, the clock doesn’t start ticking until after the November 2022 election cycle concludes. If re-elected three more times for a four year term, they could possibly serve 24 years on the school Board.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO