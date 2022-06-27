Sheetz Cutting Some of Its Gasoline Prices by Nearly $1 Per Gallon
By Ollie Gratzinger
pittsburghmagazine.com
3 days ago
Sheetz just made a major announcement ahead of the Fourth of July travel weekend — and drivers are going to like it. Effectively immediately, the Altoona-based convenience store chain announced it will drastically reduce the price of some of its fuel. Unleaded 88 will cost only $3.99...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A strategy from a regional gas station chain has it lowering prices to a steal compared with the current national average, but not all cars are eligible to take part. A release sent out Monday by Sheetz said all of its stations would cut the price of unleaded 88 gas to […]
WASHINGTON — In honor of the Fourth of July, Sheetz has announced plans to help customers feel less pain at the pump. According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Virginia is $4.703 as of June 28. However, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain said it will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 per gallon for unleaded 88 and $3.49 per gallon for E85 gasoline from now through the July 4 holiday.
Sheetz convenience stores will lower its gas price to $3.99 a gallon through the Fourth of July holiday. Sheetz said it is helping to “reduce pain at the pump.” The lower prices are “effective immediately.”. The average price for a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania today is...
