ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sheetz Cutting Some of Its Gasoline Prices by Nearly $1 Per Gallon

By Ollie Gratzinger
pittsburghmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheetz just made a major announcement ahead of the Fourth of July travel weekend — and drivers are going to like it. Effectively immediately, the Altoona-based convenience store chain announced it will drastically reduce the price of some of its fuel. Unleaded 88 will cost only $3.99...

www.pittsburghmagazine.com

Comments / 17

Orioles Fan
3d ago

If it can reduce the gas price for only specific blends, it can do the same for ALL blends. This also means they're really price gouging too.

Reply(3)
16
Bryan Ritter
3d ago

Lowering prices for E85 gas and unleaded 88 gas , those are trash fuels which do more harm than good, nice job Sheetz, get real, WaWa is better

Reply(3)
3
Related
WBOY 12 News

Sheetz $3.99 gas: Will it damage your car?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A strategy from a regional gas station chain has it lowering prices to a steal compared with the current national average, but not all cars are eligible to take part. A release sent out Monday by Sheetz said all of its stations would cut the price of unleaded 88 gas to […]
TRAFFIC
WUSA9

These DC-area Sheetz will drop gas prices to less than $4 a gallon in honor of July 4

WASHINGTON — In honor of the Fourth of July, Sheetz has announced plans to help customers feel less pain at the pump. According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Virginia is $4.703 as of June 28. However, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain said it will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 per gallon for unleaded 88 and $3.49 per gallon for E85 gasoline from now through the July 4 holiday.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Epa#Ethanol#Vehicles#Traffic#Chevrolet#Ford#Gmc Sierra
wfirnews.com

Virginia gas tax to automatically rise 7% Friday

A law passed two years ago will result in Virginia’s gas tax increasing on Friday. The tax is tied to the consumer price index, and that means this year, it will rise 7%, or about three cents a gallon. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
CBS Pittsburgh

German company's new West Virginia plant to create 100 jobs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A German packaging manufacturer is investing $48 million in a plant in West Virginia and expects to create 100 jobs in Moorefield, officials said.Papier-Mettler acquired an industrial building in May for the company's first U.S. production plant, according to a news release Monday from Gov. Jim Justice and the state Department of Economic Development.The company manufactures packaging from paper and plastic and is one of the leading makers of flexible packaging in Europe, the release said. Papier-Mettler has also pioneered sustainable packaging alternatives in the industry for years, officials said.The family-owned business employs about 5,000 people in 16 countries and operates a sales office in Raynham, Massachusetts.
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia Forrest Gump: Where is he now?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Last week, a West Virginia man passed through his home state on his cross-country running journey. Now, he is approaching the end of his journey. Michael Wardian, a Fairmont native, is running 3,200 miles from San Francisco, California to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware to raise money for World Vision, all while sporting long […]
LIFESTYLE
WBOY 12 News

10 years later: ‘The 2012 Derecho’ in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Today, we remember a major weather disaster that tore through north central West Virginia. It wasn’t just a severe thunderstorm – it’s what made the word, “derecho,” a household name. The way I looked at it in my mind – it was late June, early summer – there was nothing to stop […]
WVNS

Public responds to Appalachian Power’s proposed rate increase

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The second of four public meetings across the state regarding a proposed state-wide rate increase for energy bills was held in Princeton Monday night. The proposed increase would raise energy costs by about $13 a month or $156 per year for the average West Virginian, more or less depending on how […]
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man catches largest channel catfish ever in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced that another catfish record has been broken in the state. The 17-year record for the largest channel catfish caught in West Virginia was broken fittingly on West Virginia Day, June 20, during free fishing weekend. Allen Burkett of Criders, Va., caught the record channel catfish […]
LIFESTYLE
Wbaltv.com

New Maryland laws taking effect July 1, 2022

Here are a few highlights of new state laws taking effect in Maryland on July 1, 2022. Video above: Gas tax in Maryland goes up by 7 cents at midnight Thursday. ABORTION: The Abortion Care Access Act establishes the Abortion Care Clinical Training Program in the Maryland Department of Health to ensure that there are a sufficient number of health professionals to provide abortion care. It also:
MARYLAND STATE
WTRF- 7News

Are there mountain lions in West Virginia? DNR says no

ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) — Are there mountain lions in the Mountain State? The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WV DNR) says no, but several residents say they may have recently seen the creature creeping around. Multiple people living in Eleanor, West Virginia, have reported possible mountain lion spottings in the area during late June. […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy