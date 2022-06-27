ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

Amtrak train derails in Missouri: 3 killed, 50 hurt

By Makenzie Koch, Heidi Schmidt, Russell Colburn, Malik Jackson, Dave D&#039;Marko
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqM2O_0gNfCHDI00

MENDON, Mo. — Three people have died and at least 50 injured after an Amtrak Southwest Chief train hit a dump truck at a public crossing and derailed near Mendon, north of Marshall.

The derailment happened about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City, or about two hours by car. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said eight cars were affected; seven derailed.

JUNE 28 UPDATE: 4 dead, 150 injured in Amtrak derailment in Missouri

Amtrak train crash victims

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said three people were killed in the crash; two were on the train and another was on the dump truck.

‘We were standing on the windows’: Passenger recounts Amtrak train derailing

The Chariton County ambulance service confirmed to FOX4 that at least 50 were injured. MSHP could not confirm the number of people injured.

Amtrak said there were 243 passengers on the train and 12 crew members at the time. All passengers have been transported from the scene, according to the highway patrol.

A spokesperson from MU Health Care confirmed nine patients were taken by ambulance and helicopter to their hospital. The hospital could not comment on the status of their injuries. FOX4 is working to determine the status of other injured travelers.

The Easton, Kansas, School District said six students and two chaperones were on their way to Chicago to represent Pleasant Ridge High School in Leavenworth County at the Future Business Leaders of America National Convention. The school district said all involved are OK and have been reunited with their families.

Passengers also included 16 youths and eight adults from two Boy Scout troops who were traveling home to Appleton, Wisconsin, after a backcountry excursion at the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.

Watch FOX4 News live from Kansas City

A number of people with injuries were bussed to a nearby high school for treatment.

Family members who are looking for updates about loved ones traveling on the train can call Amtrak at 800-523-9101.

Train crash photos, videos

Pictures and video of the scene show passengers sitting on the side of multiple overturned train cars.

A video from Rob Nightingale via Storyful, seen at the top of this story, shows the chaos after the train derailed.

FOX4 video and photos show dozens of emergency crews responding to the area.

The train left Kansas City in route to Chicago on Monday afternoon. In full, the Southwest Chief route runs from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Video from Dax McDonald via Storyful, seen below, shows passengers standing in a train car after the derailment. Photos from McDonald show passengers standing outside the derailed train.

Passenger Diane Couture said she was in the dining car when she heard a loud noise.

“We thought the car was just going to wobble a bit and then keep going — but then it stopped and turned on its side,” Couture told FOX4 Monday night.

“The people on our left-hand side flew across and hit us, and then we were standing on the windows on the right-hand side of the car.”

Emergency responders also called for a mass casualty trailer and all local emergency services from surrounding areas to report to the crash scene, according to dispatch audio shared on Broadcastify .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gU4ZU_0gNfCHDI00
    An Amtrak train derailed near Mendon, Missouri, on June 27. (Photo by Dax McDonald via Storyful)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MM0hb_0gNfCHDI00
    An Amtrak train derailed near Mendon, Missouri, on June 27. (Photo by Dax McDonald via Storyful)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pg31_0gNfCHDI00
    An Amtrak train derailed near Mendon, Missouri, on June 27. (Photo by Dax McDonald via Storyful)

The highway patrol said this is an uncontrolled railroad crossing on a gravel road, meaning there are no arms or lights.

Missouri farmer worried for years about steep crossing at site of Amtrak train derailment

Government response

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified, the highway patrol said. The investigation is in the preliminary stages, according to officials.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MCya_0gNfCHDI00
    Emergency crews responded to the site of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xexU_0gNfCHDI00
    Emergency crews responded to the site of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmRos_0gNfCHDI00
    Emergency crews responded to the site of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Btzuv_0gNfCHDI00
    Emergency crews responded to the site of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOMCS_0gNfCHDI00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQS2R_0gNfCHDI00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAUDp_0gNfCHDI00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAVFs_0gNfCHDI00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sg91W_0gNfCHDI00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNk0c_0gNfCHDI00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RU5Tt_0gNfCHDI00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VmH4u_0gNfCHDI00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGmhN_0gNfCHDI00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbwkz_0gNfCHDI00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9MF8_0gNfCHDI00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31iQCS_0gNfCHDI00
    Emergency crews responded to the site of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)

Amtrak issued a statement Monday night:

“We are deeply saddened to learn that the Missouri State Highway Patrol is now confirming that three people, two passengers and the truck driver, have lost their lives as a result of this grade crossing incident. There are also several reported injuries among the passengers and crew members traveling on the train. Amtrak is working with local authorities to make sure those who are injured get medical care and everyone else receives services and transportation. We are grateful for the support from the local authorities who provided assistance and resources for our customers and employees. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has activated, and we will fully support the NTSB with its investigation. Additional details will be provided as available.”

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson had just learned about the derailment when he make an appearance at an event in Kansas City on Monday afternoon.

“It’s a terrible situation, I do know that several cars have been derailed. We do believe there could be some fatalities, but again it’s way early on,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said. “It’s very unfortunate any time you have a derailment of a train and multiple cars, it’s not a good day.”

How often do trains derail? More than you think

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted a statement Monday evening:

“Saddened by the tragic loss of life and injuries in the Missouri train derailment today & Northern California collision over the weekend. I have been kept updated & my team is in touch with Amtrak & relevant authorities. FRA staff are en route to support the investigation in MO.”

Three people were also killed Sunday in California after an Amtrak train crashed into a vehicle on the rail tracks.

This is a developing story; check back with FOX4 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Mendon, MO: Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms and releases the identities of the 4 victims in the deadly Amtrak’s Southwest Chief Passenger Train 4 crash and derailment.

Sources: Missouri State Highway Patrol and Chariton County Coroner Nye Bowyer (Information) Picture: Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper B (Courtesy) Mendon, Missouri: The Missouri State Highway Patrol have confirmed and released on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 the identities of the 4 victims of the deadly Amtrak’s Southwest Chief Passenger Train 4 crash and derailment.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
City
Mendon, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Amtrak dump truck collision and derailment death toll rises; Amtrak officials now say 275+ on the train

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. – The Amtrak Southwest Chief collided with a dump truck on Monday afternoon, causing all but one car to derail southwest of Mendon, Mo. An additional person has died in a Columbia, Mo. hospital since initial information Monday evening was confirmed in a press conference. “There are now a total of four fatalities in the crash. Three...
MENDON, MO
Awesome 92.3

Missouri Has Many Small Towns. These Could Be 13 Of The Best

Not that long ago, I wrote an article about a small town in Missouri that had been named one of the best in the nation to visit. That small town was called Ste. Genevieve and if you missed that article you can read it HERE. Now we know that the Show Me State has a lot of wonderful small towns. Could these be 13 of the best? Perhaps. It is up for debate. How many of these town have you been to? For the purpose of this list, the town must have a population of about 20,000 or less.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

CORRECTION: Missouri State Highway Patrol issues correction to fatal crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected its report of a fatal traffic crash in Ray County on Wednesday afternoon. The patrol reported that 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs was killed when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 10 after it was hit in the rear by a sports utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond, was not hurt.
RAY COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Pete Buttigieg
ktvo.com

Kirksville Police Department SUV crashes on way to another crash

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Kirksville Police Department SUV responding to a Thursday afternoon rollover crash at Baltimore and La Harpe streets crashed on its way to that wreck. It happened right around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Halliburton and Line streets. Sergeant Juan Chairez told KTVO the police...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Derailment#Train Derails#Traffic Accident#The Chariton County#Mu Health Care
WREG

Boy Scout comforts dying driver after train derailment

MENDON, Mo. (NewsNation) — A 15-year-old Boy Scout rushed from safety to comfort a dying driver after the dump truck he was in was struck by an Amtrak train. Eli was traveling with his Wisconsin Boy Scout troop Monday afternoon when the fatal train wreck happened in rural Missouri, causing at least seven rail cars to tumble off the tracks and land on their sides. At least three people were killed and dozens of others were injured.
MENDON, MO
KYTV

SAMPLE BALLOT: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August primary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s primary for the general election is August 2. The election features federal, state, and county government races. It also features a few municipal or fire protection district taxes. Again, this is an election for only Missouri voters. MISSOURI ONLY:. Barry County:. (Ballot 1) https://www.ky3.com/resizer/-kDSF9TtqA7iTEbRp0lUf5bYB6M=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/Z7ECFZYD25DGRKXR3F6RUPYYMY.png.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
kcur.org

New Missouri law makes sleeping on state land a crime for people experiencing homelessness

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed sweeping legislation Wednesday making it a Class C misdemeanor for people experiencing homelessness to sleep on state-owned land. The law prevents some federal and state funds from being used to construct affordable housing, instead redirecting that money towards constructing temporary camps that provide substance abuse and mental health treatment.
MISSOURI STATE
WREG

WREG

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy