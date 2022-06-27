ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homemade Explosive Components Found Inside Burning Home In Boulder County

By Jennifer McRae
 3 days ago

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters found homemade explosive components in the basement of a home that exploded on Sunday night. Crews rushed to the home in the 7000 block of Durham Circle in Boulder County about 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely but two pets were still inside when firefighters arrived. The residents told first responders that there was an explosion in the basement before they arrived.

Several neighboring properties were evacuated after firefighters talked to the residents about the contents of the basement and what activities were taking place.

When firefighters went into the basement, they found components of homemade explosive devices. Everyone evacuated the home for safety reasons. Fire crews were able to enter the home at a later time to locate and extinguish the fire.

Firefighters also located and rescued the two pets. People living in neighboring homes were also able to return. No one was injured in the fire or explosion.

The Boulder County Regional Bomb Squad and the Boulder County Regional Hazmat Team arrived at the home to dispose of any potentially dangerous materials after a search warrant was issued for the property.

The residents of the home have been cooperative with first responders, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

