Where’s Marty? Kicking It At Baltimore Blast Soccer Camp

Welcome to “Camp Week” on “Where’s Marty?” Look, schools out and camps are on! So we are hitting a few unique ones, and Monday we went to a soccer camp. And not just any soccer camp, but the legendary Baltimore Blast soccer camp.

For 40-plus years, the Baltimore Blast have been the gold standard for indoor soccer. Even in the American outdoor circles the Baltimore Blast have the respect of players and coaches alike. The Blast have so dominated the indoor game with playoff appearances and championships it’s “stupid.” How can a franchise be this successful? Simple, hard work and not taking losses as an “oh well” event. Games are a high-energy family production, and on the field, high-scoring. If you have never seen an indoor game, you should.

And that family-friendly high-energy vibe is important. If you do not have kids, you need to understand just how many kids play soccer. Leagues, travel teams and more. I would go so far as to say it is second behind lacrosse for youth sports.

This year’s Blast soccer camps started last week and run through the end of August. They are a week long and run in different locations at the same time. Here are all the details .

On Monday, we were at First Mariner Field at Sparrows Point High School, and I wish you could have seen the kids when they found out their instructors for the week would be midfielder Jonatas Melo and head coach David Bascome.

Melo comes strolling out and jaws dropped. He is one of the best indoor players in the USA. “Let’s get to work!” he told them.

Bascome told us he teaches campers about the team’s emphasis on building a community of soccer players. By the end of the week, the youngest kids and the oldest would meld into one very organized unit.

The energy was special, and K2 and I were happy to be a part of it.

“Camp Week” continues on Tuesday. Hint: Robin Williams would have loved this next spot!

