ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Scott Joins Advocates Urging Baltimore Residents To Vote In Maryland Elections

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025eRl_0gNfAWHN00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday joined U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) and voter advocacy organizations to encourage Marylanders to Baltimore residents to vote in this year’s election cycle.

Representatives from Black Girls Vote and the Baltimore City Youth Voter Registration Committee joined the mayor and senator, stressing the importance of voting to trigger change.

With the voter registration deadline ending Tuesday, the advocates also called on eligible voters to register to vote and to double check their registration status in case changes need to be made.

Mayor Scott emphasized the importance of voting by referencing two recent rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court. Last week the court overturned Roe V. Wade , repealing a federal constitutional right to an abortion, and struck down a New York law that requires people to show “proper cause” to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside their home.

“…We have clearly seen in the last week that elections have consequences,” the mayor said. “You want to see stronger tougher gun laws you have to vote. You want to codify a woman’s right to choose what to do with her body and push against this irrational decision made last week, you have to vote.”

Sen. Cardin emphasized the importance of the election in that Marylanders will be voting on nominees for the next Governor and Attorney General next month.

“It makes a difference, who’s in the executive branch, it makes a difference who’s in the legislative branch as to who will be in our judicial branch, so these elections are critically important,” the senator said. “So the message is simple. We want all eligible voters to register to vote.”

Natasha Murphy, the Deputy Director of Advocacy for Black Girls Vote, implored eligible voters to register before the deadline. Black Girls Vote is a nonpartisan nonprofit that encourages Black women to participate in the civic process.

“At the end of the day, policy is on the ballot,” Murphy said. “Social justice is on the ballot, education is on the ballot. So is public safety and the future of our democracy is on the ballot.”

Baltimore City Elections Director Armstead Jones says the Baltimore City Board of Elections is short hundreds of election judges, and urges residents to volunteer.

Jones said training sessions for would-be judges are ongoing and underway right now.

Volunteers will be paid $200 for regular judge duties, while chief judges will be paid $275 a day for working at the polls. To learn more or to apply to become an election judge, visit the Board of Elections website.

Maryland’s primary election was delayed in March by the Court of Appeals because of petitions challenging the redistricting of the state. Election Day is July 19, but polls for early voting will open July 7 and close July 14.

To request a mail-in ballot, contact the Baltimore City Board of Elections by July 12. To learn more about this year’s election, visit the Maryland Board of Elections website.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wypr.org

Top Baltimore County official endorses Perez in Governor’s Race

After saying repeatedly he would not make an endorsement in the Democratic Gubernatorial race, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Friday threw his support behind former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez. In an interview Thursday, Olszewski said he had meant what he said about not endorsing, but changed his mind while...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Franchot won’t debate Perez, Moore on radio show; Baker endorsement is on hold

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot has declined an opportunity to debate his main rivals in the Democratic gubernatorial primary later this week — a decision that was immediately condemned by opposition campaigns.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Baltimore, MD
Elections
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Offering Additional Incentives To Employees Who Serve As Election Judges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State employees will get additional leave time if they work as election judges during the primary and general elections, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Employees who staff polling places on the July 19 primary, which is not a state holiday, or any early voting location will receive 16 hours of administrative leave for each day of service, the governor said. For the first time, contractors are also eligible. Election Day, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, is a state holiday. Employees will receive pay and an additional eight hours of administrative leave for working as a judge. Contractors are eligible for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
CBS Baltimore

O’Malley & Brown Tied In Democratic Primary For Maryland Attorney General, Poll Shows

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Maryland First Lady Katie Curran O’Malley and U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown are tied in the Democratic primary for the state’s attorney general race, according to the results of a new Goucher College poll. The poll results released Wednesday show O’Malley, a former judge, carrying 30% of the vote, compared to 29% for Brown, Maryland’s former lieutenant governor, while more than one-third (35%) of Democratic voters remain undecided. Most voters (70%) have yet to make up their minds in the Republican primary for the same office. The results show Michael Peroutka (17%) is in the lead, trailed by Jim...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Goucher Poll Finds Franchot, Moore & Perez Tied In Maryland’s Democratic Gubernatorial Primary

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Maryland’s July primary election a few weeks out, three Democratic candidates for the state’s highest elected office are running neck and neck, according to the results of a new poll. The poll of roughly 1,000 likely voters, conducted by Goucher College in partnership with The Baltimore Banner and WYPR, finds Comptroller Peter Franchot, nonprofit CEO Wes Moore and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez are tied in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, with each of them carrying double-digit support. Franchot (16%), Moore (14%) and Perez (14%) polled well ahead of the rest of the Democratic field, trailed by Doug Gansler...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Local GOP condemns Baltimore County Executive candidate for sign theft

NOTTINGHAM, MD—At its regularly scheduled meeting on June 13, the Baltimore County Republican Central Committee (BCRCC) formally voted to condemn ‘candidate Pat McDonough for the theft of an opponent’s campaign sign. Darren Badillo brought the accusation to the committee in May after he received photographic evidence of McDonough placing a Badillo sign in his vehicle. Badillo and McDonough are both … Continue reading "Local GOP condemns Baltimore County Executive candidate for sign theft" The post Local GOP condemns Baltimore County Executive candidate for sign theft appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Voter Registration#Election Day#Marylanders#The U S Supreme Court#Executi
wypr.org

Maryland voters split, AG's race up in the air

This year’s election is the first in decades in which there are no incumbents running for any of the top three statewide positions. Yet less than three weeks before the primary, the race to be the Democratic nominee for Maryland attorney general is essentially tied, according to a new Goucher College Poll, conducted in partnership with WYPR and the Baltimore Banner.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Gas Tax Hikes 7 Cents Friday, Gov. Hogan Calls For Another Tax Holiday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s legislatively mandated gas tax hike went into effect Friday, with prices rising by seven cents per gallon. Maryland’s average is $4.79 per gallon as of last Friday, according to AAA, and the hike brings to total state gas tax from 36 cents a gallon to 43 cents per gallon. This time last year, the average was $3.00, and as the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches, some say they’re cancelling their plans altogether because of how much it takes to fill their tank with fuel.   On top of the increase in the state gas tax, people are...
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

Franchot, Moore, Perez Tied In Governor's Race

(Baltimore, MD) -- A new poll has three Democratic candidates neck-and-neck in the race for governor. Goucher College teamed up with "The Baltimore Banner" and WYPR to conduct the poll. It finds Comptroller Peter Franchot, non-profit CEO Wes Moore and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez tied ahead of next month's...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Anne Arundel County No Discharge Zone Takes Effect July 1

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), along with the Severn River Association, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis, announce that a federally approved No Discharge Zone (NDZ) designation for 13 bodies of water in Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis Harbor, takes effect July 1, 2022. After receiving a […]
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Nonprofit Sues Baltimore Law Department For ‘Obstructing Access’ To Police Conduct Records

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local nonprofit filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Baltimore City Law Department, alleging the department is conspiring with the Baltimore Police Department to obstruct access to public records of police misconduct. The Baltimore Action Legal Team, also known as BALT, is a civil rights-focused nonprofit that provides legal support. The organization is representing three plaintiffs: Open Justice Baltimore, a nongovernmental organization; Alissa Figueroa, a journalist in residence at Morgan State University; and reporter Brandon Soderberg. The Baltimore City Law Department is the custodian of records for Baltimore Police, and BALT alleges its plaintiffs have made 21 requests for public records...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
60K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy