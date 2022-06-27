Scott Joins Advocates Urging Baltimore Residents To Vote In Maryland Elections

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday joined U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) and voter advocacy organizations to encourage Marylanders to Baltimore residents to vote in this year’s election cycle.

Representatives from Black Girls Vote and the Baltimore City Youth Voter Registration Committee joined the mayor and senator, stressing the importance of voting to trigger change.

With the voter registration deadline ending Tuesday, the advocates also called on eligible voters to register to vote and to double check their registration status in case changes need to be made.

Mayor Scott emphasized the importance of voting by referencing two recent rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court. Last week the court overturned Roe V. Wade , repealing a federal constitutional right to an abortion, and struck down a New York law that requires people to show “proper cause” to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside their home.

“…We have clearly seen in the last week that elections have consequences,” the mayor said. “You want to see stronger tougher gun laws you have to vote. You want to codify a woman’s right to choose what to do with her body and push against this irrational decision made last week, you have to vote.”

Sen. Cardin emphasized the importance of the election in that Marylanders will be voting on nominees for the next Governor and Attorney General next month.

“It makes a difference, who’s in the executive branch, it makes a difference who’s in the legislative branch as to who will be in our judicial branch, so these elections are critically important,” the senator said. “So the message is simple. We want all eligible voters to register to vote.”

Natasha Murphy, the Deputy Director of Advocacy for Black Girls Vote, implored eligible voters to register before the deadline. Black Girls Vote is a nonpartisan nonprofit that encourages Black women to participate in the civic process.

“At the end of the day, policy is on the ballot,” Murphy said. “Social justice is on the ballot, education is on the ballot. So is public safety and the future of our democracy is on the ballot.”

Baltimore City Elections Director Armstead Jones says the Baltimore City Board of Elections is short hundreds of election judges, and urges residents to volunteer.

Jones said training sessions for would-be judges are ongoing and underway right now.

Volunteers will be paid $200 for regular judge duties, while chief judges will be paid $275 a day for working at the polls. To learn more or to apply to become an election judge, visit the Board of Elections website.

Maryland’s primary election was delayed in March by the Court of Appeals because of petitions challenging the redistricting of the state. Election Day is July 19, but polls for early voting will open July 7 and close July 14.

To request a mail-in ballot, contact the Baltimore City Board of Elections by July 12. To learn more about this year’s election, visit the Maryland Board of Elections website.