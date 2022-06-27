Unemployment rates don't change much in May

Preparations are well underway for what's being billed as one of the largest fireworks shows in the region, set for this Saturday at Indian Lake. This year's "Light Up The Lake" event starts at 10 p.m. on July 2nd, with the pyrotechnics being shot off along the south bank of the lake between Russell's Point and Lakeview. Organizers say if you're not watching by boat, the west bank of the lake and Oldfield Beach will allow for some of the best viewing. And they say if you liked last year's show this will be even better and have features that will be unique to Indian Lake.

